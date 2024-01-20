Utah Valley University College Cup  

UVU College Cup ensures fun giveaways, events, free food and more for students wanting to engage more with their own college and others. Graphic by Kaia McClure

Reading Time: 2 minutes UVU is hosting the College Cup this year to get students more involved with their respective colleges.

UVU is hosting a College Cup this semester, themed after the House Cup from the famous Harry Potter series.

It is a series of events happening around campus throughout the week of Jan. 22-26. Student Vice President of Academics, Kenzi Womack, provided The Review with some materials on the games and a description of what students can do to get engaged. “Did you know you belong to a specific college or school within UVU based on your major?”

Womack shared that “College Cup is an opportunity for students to make connections in their respective college, become more aware of opportunities in their respective college, and build pride in their respective college by participating in events each day.”

The Cup works like the House Cup, in that instead of point values given for heroic deeds or demerits for poor behavior, it will be scored on the amount of engagement from students of a given college. Events such as movie nights, debates, giveaways and more will be held during this week, with the college with the most participation being crowned victor.

The trophy will be a perpetuating trophy, as the student body council is hoping to make this a yearly tradition. UVU has had increasingly higher participation in events over recent years, and school is a great way to network and engage with people within your own area of study, as well as other students and faculty throughout the university.

The events that will be happening follow the schedule below with location, times and activity:

Senate Cart, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Students must look for the Senate cart of treats that will be traveling around campus. Come grab a snack of your choice

Department Days, Jan. 23, Hall of Flags, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Students are encouraged to come participate in this discussion of the departments on UVU’s campus and what they have to offer, giveaways include LANY tickets, national park passes, Cotopaxi gear and more.

Meet the Deans, Jan. 24, Atrium, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Come enjoy a treat while engaging with Cheryl Hanewicz – Dean of the College of Health & Public Service, Steven Clark – Dean of College of Humanities & Social Sciences, Daniel Horas – Dean of the College of Science, Kelly Flanagan – Dean of the Smith College of Engineering & Technology, Courtney Davis – Dean of the School of the Arts, Vessela Hiva – Dean of the School of Education, Bob Allen – Dean of the Woodbury School of Business, and of course, Willy the Wolverine – Dean of the UVU Student Section.

College Debate about AI and Student Experience, Jan. 25, Grand Ballroom, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Engaging in a discussion of AI, as well as the invitation of a free dinner, is offered to students from every college for this event. For those wanting to be competitive, for those wanting their college to win, attendance is paramount.

Indoor Movie Night, Jan. 25, Grand Ballroom, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Students are encouraged to bring their coziest blankets and chairs to sit and watch Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and enjoy free snacks.

High Stakes Kahoot Night, Jan. 26, Grand Ballroom, 7p.m. – 9 p.m., prizes

This Kahoot Night offers students the chance to compete to win prizes like an iPad, TV with Firestick and more! Again, the college with the most participants have the highest likelihood of winning the overall Cup.

For more information, please refer to Kenzie Womack, current vice president of academics. To watch the promo video, visit @UVUStudents on Instagram.

