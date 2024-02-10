Utah Valley University Club Rush Spring 2024

Club Rush was held this week to promote the clubs at UVU and help students learn what more UVU has to offer.

Photo by Zachary Dart

Club Rush is a large event that hosts all the clubs that operate around campus. From hip-hop to early medical degree clubs, UVU has many clubs to offer that would meet a range of student goals and interests.

Every student participant who walked through the booths had the chance to win different prizes upon completion of a bingo sheet, where they gathered star stickers from each booth they stopped by.

Tanner Strong, who was running the prize booth at Club Rush, said, “Club Rush is important to help students find things they enjoy and can do on campus.” Tanner also said his “favorite club on campus is the hip-hop club.”

Club Rush has always been one of the more popular events, with over 1000 students participating in the two-day event. Club Rush is one of the best ways to get involved with extracurricular activities at UVU, if students are unaware or are not sure how to get involved at UVU. Club Rush is one of the best opportunities because there are so many different clubs and programs attending this event.

Students can visit the clubs page to see all the options for students. If students do not see a club they like, then they can create their own with this link.

Zach is a senior at Utah Valley University, He is majoring in political science with a minor in constitutional Studies. He loves the outdoors, cars and food.

