Utah Valley Athletics hosts groundbreaking for UCCU Stadium

Student-athletes and university leaders breaking ground. Photo by: Nathan Dunn

CLYDE FIELD — Utah Valley Athletics hosted a groundbreaking event for the new soccer stadium that will be renamed the UCCU Stadium.

The new stadium was announced two years ago as a $20 million project that would take place at the site of Clyde Field on the university’s campus.

“The construction of UCCU Stadium is not just about building a new facility. It’s about acknowledging the accomplishments of our student-athletes and providing them with the resources they need to excel on the pitch, in the classroom, in the community, and in life,” Utah Valley Athletics Director Dr. Jared Sumsion stated at the groundbreaking. “This stadium, which upon completion will be one of the finest and all of the NCAA, will be a testament to hard work and continued growth of our soccer programs and this mighty University.” Utah Valley Athletics Director Dr. Jared Sumsion speaking to the public at the groundbreaking event. (Photo by Nathan Dunn)

The construction will feature many things the current field does not have: an MLS-style press box, suites for guests, surrounding stadium seating, and locker rooms for the soccer teams at UVU as well as opponents.

Sumsion admitted the current field was not meeting the standards for the fans.

“Just last season, during a women’s soccer match, we somehow packed this place with 4,000 plus fans. This is not an area that fits 4,000 fans. The fire marshal actually came in and we had to send hundreds of people home because we didn’t have a seat for them.”

The new stadium will seat an extended 400 seats than the current stadium according to the university’s press release.

“We could not be more excited for this new stadium, as it will be a difference maker in the professionalism, prestige, and future of both our men’s and women’s soccer teams,” Women’s Soccer forward Ruby Hladek said. “Utah Valley is already on the map and will rightfully be even more. The new UCCU Stadium will significantly increase exposure and raise the bar for soccer programs who already thrive and have national attendance rankings.” Women’s Soccer forward Ruby Hladek speaking at the event. (Photo by Nathan Dunn)

The new stadium is not expected to be completed by the start of the season in August 2024, but one member of the Athletics Department told the Review that the field should be in good shape for the programs to host home games on campus.

“We are excited for what the stadium is going to do not only for the university but for this community as a whole. Both UVU and UCCU have a commitment to serve the community. And this stadium is certainly monumental,” said UCCU CEO Bret VanAsudal. Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez in bleachers at the event. (Photo by Nathan Dunn)

The new stadium continues the partnership between Utah Valley University and UCCU, where the UCCU Center is currently the sponsor of the basketball stadium and events center on UVU’s campus.

UVU Women’s Soccer is coming off a regular season WAC title before falling short to Grand Canyon in the conference semi-finals held in Riverside California.

“It is unbelievable for the community, and I think it is unbelievable for the entire student body for a place to watch matches,” Women’s Soccer coach Chris Lemay stated. “From a recruiting standpoint, it’s massive; our current players who have continued to put the work in are deserving of a facility that matches their quality.” Women’s Soccer head coach Chirs Lemay breaking ground (Photo by Nathan Dunn)

This marks the third sporting venue that UCCU sponsors at Utah Valley University after the UCCU Center (Basketball) and UCCU Ballpark (Baseball).

This article will continue to be updated as more information comes out about the timing of the completion of the stadium.

Nathan Dunn is the Sports Editor for the UVU Review. After three years at Utah State, Nathan is majoring in Public Relations and Digital Media at Utah Valley University. In his free time, Nathan likes to watch all sports but mostly College Football. Nathan works hard to give the best sports content to UVU fans, media, and students.

