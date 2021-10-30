Utah Conference on Undergraduate Research Call for Papers

Utah's Conference on Undergraduate Research has announced a Call for Papers, ending on Nov. 1st. Submissions can include art, science, literature, performative arts and more. Graphic courtesy of Dixie State University.

Applications are now open for next year’s Utah Conference on Undergraduate Research (UCUR). At UCUR, students can showcase their research, and engage with other peers and academic professionals.

Students attending institutions throughout Utah are invited to celebrate, “academic, professional, and personal achievements resulting from undergraduate research projects or creative endeavors,” during this year’s Utah Conference on Undergraduate Research (UCUR), according to the conference’s website.

Next year marks the 16th annual UCUR, which will be held Feb. 25, 2022 at Dixie State University (DSU) in St. George. Students can submit one of four presentation types: research through a poster or oral presentation, or a form of visual or performing arts such as film, artwork, or photography.

UCUR is modeled after the National Conference on Undergraduate Research (NCUR), which invites undergraduate students from across the country to gather and present their research. The first UCUR was held in 2007 at the University of Utah, and now occurs annually.

UCUR 2021 was hosted by Brigham Young University and was held virtually. Several students from UVU presented on a range of topics from mayflies to celiac disease to a dance performance portraying the emotional effects of COVID-19.

“The mission of the UCUR is to promote undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative activity, done with the mentorship of a faculty member or others, through an annual conference,” according to the UVU Student Research website. The conference provides an opportunity for students to network and present their research to their peers, faculty, professionals and members of the community.

Students who are interested in presenting their research at UCUR must submit their application before Nov. 1 via the DSU application portal. To be eligible for participation in the conference, students must be an undergraduate as of Feb. 25, 2022. Students are expected to cover the $45 registration fee, and are responsible for lodging during the conference.

More info can be found on UVU’s Student Research website, and DSU’s conference website.