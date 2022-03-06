The Office for Global Engagement at Utah Valley University is hosting the Utah Diplomatic Conference on International Trade Relations. This conference welcomes diplomats from 30 different countries who will discuss lessons learned globally from COVID-19, along with other global topics. The conference will be on March 21, starting at 9 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom.

“UVU prides itself on creating engaged learning experiences for students,” said UVU’s president, Astrid Tuminez. “We can become better global citizens as we learn about economic interdependence, trade, regulations, [the good, the bad, and the ugly], and how to cooperate with one another.”

The annual Utah Diplomatic Conference features several foreign diplomats, such as commissioners and ambassadors, who discuss issues including foreign investments, technology, sustainability, free trade, and other global topics. The conference is an environment designed for learning as well as collaboration on new innovations and networking opportunities.

The conference will be led by UVU’s chief international officer and honorary consul of Spain, Dr. Baldomero Lago, followed by Astrid Tuminez, and Spencer Cox, governor of Utah.

“Unless you travel to the United Nations, you won’t see a group of career diplomats gathered at one event like the one at UVU,” said Lago. “Students will be able to engage in a conversation with local and global business leaders to look for opportunities for internships or employment.”

The conference program following the introduction will include remarks from David Utrilla, president of Utah Consular Corps and honorary consul of Peru, Christina J. Hernandez, regional director of the Office of Foreign Missions in the US Dept. of State, and Shelby Daiek, director of US Commercial Services.

Following remarks from the above speakers, more featured speakers will touch on the following:

State of the State Address : Franz Kolb, director of Diplomacy and Protocol, state of Utah and honorary consul of Austria

: Franz Kolb, director of Diplomacy and Protocol, state of Utah and honorary consul of Austria Foreign Investment and Free Trade : Miles Hansen, president and CEO, World Trade Center Utah

: Miles Hansen, president and CEO, World Trade Center Utah Innovation and Technology : Dr. Saeed Moaveni, dean of the College of Engineering and Technology, Utah Valley University

: Dr. Saeed Moaveni, dean of the College of Engineering and Technology, Utah Valley University Sustainability: Vicki Bennett, director for Sustainability and Environment, Salt Lake City

Following the speakers, there will be a breakout session for participants to hear 25 different career diplomats discuss current trends on cultural and economic relations on the international level.

“And last, the highlight of the event, the networking session where attendees, including students, will have the opportunity to talk one-on-one with the diplomats,” said Lago, “It is a wonderful educational event.”

The Utah Diplomatic Conference is a free event, and both members of the UVU community and other members of the public are invited. Registration is required to attend. It will be a great opportunity to engage with foreign diplomats to learn about international trade relations, new ways of addressing global issues, and to seek out opportunities for expanding your network.