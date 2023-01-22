Upcoming events to enjoy on campus

Departments all around Utah Valley University’s campus are planning events to get students engaged and build relations with the community. From resume builders or even just weekend plans, the Review is here to provide students with the latest happenings around campus.

Conferences, Speeches, Workshops

Thursday, Jan. 26: At 2 p.m. in CB 101, President Tuminez will be giving her annual speech on the state of the university to recap UVU’s successes and discuss the future. More information can be found here.

Thursday, Jan. 26: At the same time as President Tuminez’s speech, the Woodbury School of Business is hosting an entrepreneurship workshop titled, “How to Avoid Legal Pitfalls.” Come learn how to protect your budding business and yourself at the workshop. Tickets can be found here.

Arts & Entertainment Events

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Jessica Vosk, a former Broadway performer, is visiting the UVU Campus this month. She will be performing at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall, located in Noorda Center 613. Vosk has most recently been on Broadway starring as Elphaba in “Wicked” Get your tickets here.

Thursday, Jan. 26:The Art & Design Department is offering an exhibition entitled “Momentary Acts of Violence” in Gallery 402. It will be on display daily until Thursday, Jan. 26, when a public closing will be held starting at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: The Peking Acrobats will be visiting UVU at 6:30 p.m. on the first. Their act includes acts of trick-cycling, tumbling, contortion, and gymnastics.. Students and anyone interested can find tickets on the Noorda website.

Wolverine Athletics

Thursday, Jan. 26: UVU women’s basketball plays Seattle University at 6 p.m. in the UCCU Center. View their schedule on the UVU athletic calendar.

Friday, Jan. 27: The wrestling team has a tri-meet all day Friday with the Air Force and Snow College. Taking place in the Lockhart Arena, matches start at 2:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., and 6 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, Jan. 28: Men’s basketball takes on New Mexico State at 2 p.m. at the UCCU Center. UVU students can receive free admission to five regular season home events with their student ID cards. Get your tickets here.

The spring 2023 intramural leagues will be held on the basketball courts in SL 302B. They will take place every Saturday of this month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Campus Activities

For ree food and more, students can visit the demonstration kitchen in SL 118A. From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., the Zone will be handing out free waffles and pancakes on Mondays and Fridays, respectively.

Friday, Jan. 27: The annual Yule Ball is presented by the UVUSA and the School of Arts. Come decked out in formal dress and enjoy awards, performances, and get ready to dance. Get tickets here.

Career and Networking Events

Wednesday, Jan. 25: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., students can head to the Grand Ballroom to visit the Spring STEM Career and Internship Fair. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet employers throughout various STEM industries.

Wednesday, Jan. 25: The African Diaspora Networking meeting will take place in the Lakeview Room in FL 428 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The purpose of this event is for students to “connect with faculty, staff, administrators, alumni, and other community members who have an interest in mentoring students of the African diaspora,” according to the Multicultural Center.

For more events, workshops, and activities, please visit the student events portal.

