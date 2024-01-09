Upcoming Events: Spring semester 2024 

Reading Time: 2 minutes Over the holidays, it is nice to take a break from all the noise. Here is a quick recap of some of the biggest news stories you may have missed.

Since UVU has the largest enrollment of students in the state, it means that there is always a steady stream of fun events, interesting guest lectures, and inclusive programs. For students wanting to get more involved in student activities, as well as for those just looking to see what’s coming up on campus, here are a few events to be aware of.

MLK Commemoration Week

The MLK Service Week Kick-Off Lunch is on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. and provided by the Clubs Office. They invite students to come and enjoy food and learn about the service projects that clubs will host during the week on campus. For students looking to honor MLK’s memory or to serve their fellow students, this is a wonderful opportunity. There will be an incredible variation of events set in place for MLK week, view the full schedule here.

The Body Project

The Body Project is a free four-week course designed to help women accept and love their bodies. Beginning on Jan. 23 and 24, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in SL 212C, the facilitated group will engage in discussions about overcoming societal views of the “perfect body,” as well as practice skills to help enhance self-acceptance and love. This series is put on by Campus Recreation & Wellness (SLWC) and occurs each Tuesday and Wednesday for four weeks. For any questions or concerns, they can be reached at [email protected].

STEM Career & Internship Fair

The Spring STEM Career & Internship Fair falls on Jan. 24, 2024, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Grande Ballroom. This is a fantastic opportunity for students in STEM fields to branch out and connect with organizations doing some on-campus recruiting. For careers, internships and other opportunities, this fair presents students with chances to network with those already working in their chosen field. For more information on the fair, please see the attached link. The Career & Internship Fair, for those not in STEM fields, is held on Jan. 31, 2024, at 10 a.m. and held in the Grande Ballroom.

Club Rush

Spring semester Club Rush takes place on Feb. 7, 2024, in the Grande Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Since UVU has almost 200 clubs, this is an event designed for students to view what clubs are available to join, play games, enter raffles and more! Sometimes, the giveaways and prizes include nice UVU swag or food tickets to places on campus. Clubs are an excellent way to get involved on campus, and Club Rush is an excellent place to find the perfect one to join.

These are just a few of the many events coming up on campus that can help students get more involved. For students looking for even more events to attend, the link to the full events calendar for spring 2024 is here.

