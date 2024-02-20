Unlocking a world of benefits: UVU Alumni Association offers exciting opportunities

Graphic by Ross Richardson

Whether you graduated with a certificate, diploma, or degree from UVU or any of its past iterations, these exciting opportunities are open to take advantage of.

Opportunities for all alumni

Stay informed: Receive the latest UVU alumni news, including monthly newsletters and event announcements, through emails and social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X, formerly Twitter).

Connect with fellow alumni: Join alumni networks and network with fellow graduates through the Wolverine Connect networking platform.

Attend exciting events: Enjoy events sponsored by the Office of Alumni Relations, fostering a sense of community and connection.

Career assistance: Access career assistance services to propel your professional journey forward.

Volunteer opportunities: Contribute to the community through volunteer opportunities such as the Job Shadow Program, the GOLD Council, or the UVU Alumni Association Advisory Board.

On-campus access: Use your alumni ID card to access resources on campus and enjoy various discounts.

Show your spirit: Display your pride with UCCU-UVU alumni credit and debit cards.

Future UVU alumni scholarship: Your child may qualify for the Future UVU Alumni Scholarship, exclusively for the children of UVU alumni.

Please note that transcripts and diplomas are available through departments within the Registrar’s Office.

Opportunities for UVU alumni community members

Become a member of the UVU Alumni Community for free and unlock additional benefits:

Manage your profile: Update your alumni profile, including contact information, and manage your email subscription preferences.

Event registration made easy: Easily register for any events organized by the Office of Alumni Relations.

Seasonal discounts: Enjoy seasonal discounts, such as discounted Lagoon tickets, reduced prices for UVU Arts events, and complimentary or discounted UVU Athletics tickets.

Don’t miss out on the chance to stay connected, advance your career, and enjoy exclusive perks as a valued member of the UVU alumni community. To register or learn more, visit uvualumni.org.

