Trespasser arrested on campus: Campus crime report 4/10- 4/15

From April 10 to April 15, five instances of criminal activity were reported by the Utah Valley University campus police department. This information comes from a report given to The Review by campus police.

On April 10 at 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a report of harassment at the Subway sandwich store on campus. They contacted the complainant at the store, yet no more information was given on the events after that. However, the case is labeled as closed.

On April 13 at 3:29 p.m., a report was filed with the police department about a possible impounded bike. Since then, officers have received information that the bike has allegedly been stolen. A case of theft has been opened for investigation with no more information given.

On April 14 at 4:48 p.m., officers responded to a call of trespassing near the baseball fields. According to the report, the male was located and found to be dancing and yelling. Officers stated that they have had prior interactions with the male and were able to escort him off the property without incident.

Later that day, at 7:43 p.m., a case of assault was reported in the Student Life Building. Officers spoke to the parties involved and gathered available information before referring the case to investigations. No more information is available, but the case is labeled as closed in the report.

The last report was the following day on April 15 at 10:06 a.m. An individual who has been trespassed from UVU was found on campus. The male was arrested by officers and taken to Utah County Jail without any reported incident. The case is labeled as a cleared adult arrest with no more information given.

If students are ever in need of police assistance on campus, they can call campus police at (801) 863-5555. The police can also be contacted via email at [email protected], which can be used to report any incident or crime. Students can also visit their office in the Gunther Technology building, Room 311.

