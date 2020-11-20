Transient man caught trespassing on campus for 5th time this year

3 hours ago Connor Lindeman

Vaughn Brown was arrested on Monday for trespassing (Utah County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, Vaughn Brown, 55, was caught trespassing by UVU police in the Fulton Library around 5 a.m. 

The UVU Fulton Library is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. 

Brown, a known transient with a record for trespassing all around Utah County, has now been cited for trespassing on five separate occasions at UVU this year. Brown has quickly become a familiar face to the UVU police department.

“He has been warned and escorted off the property for trespassing on several other separate occasions,” UVUPD said in a probable cause statement. 

According to the police report, Brown first entered the library on Sunday at approximately 4:47 p.m. He was seen on camera grabbing a reusable face mask from a garbage receptacle, which he then used to manipulate the door lock, allowing the door to remain open while appearing to be locked and shut. He left the library at 5:24 p.m., but later returned through the door that he’d rigged around 6:29 p.m.

Brown was not seen on camera again until around 1:00 a.m, where he was accessing a library computer, making himself coffee and helping himself to a muffin at the library cafe. Police were concerned with Brown’s use of the cafe, citing the potential safety risks of his actions.  

“Brown’s presence and handling of the food service area is of obvious concern given the COVID-19 circumstances and will require significant disinfection,” UVUPD said. 

While Brown may have entered the library for a quick bite to eat, in the end, Brown now faces a burglary charge, which is a third-degree felony, for his break in.

