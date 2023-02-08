“This is Power:” Leaders of UVU’s Black Student Union win NAACP Award

“It really is a safe space full of love,” BSU President Deborah Colimon and Vice President Jonathan Fimbo were awarded for their commitment to academics and service.

The president of Utah Valley University’s Black Student Union, Deborah Colimon, received the NAACP Award of Excellence on Monday, Jan. 16.

The 39th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Luncheon for the Salt Lake Branch of the NAACP had a theme of “This is Power.”

Presented by Jeanetta Williams, president of the NAACP Salt Lake City Branch, Colimon’s award was for her commitment to academics and service.

“I am very grateful to have been awarded this award. I have always been incredibly committed to scholarship, service, and social action,” Colimon said.

Colimon has been with the Black Student Union for three years, but this was her first time attending the Luncheon.

“[UVU’s BSU] serves as a safe place for Black students to gather, connect, laugh, and learn,” said Colimon. “We are often the only Black person or the only person of color in a lot of the rooms we enter daily,” she notes that it can be hard for students of color to find community here.

Members of the BSU stated that they have many plans in store for Black History Month. The Utah Black History Museum is visiting campus this week, there will be a skate night, the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble will perform at the school and so much more. Official schedule to be announced soon.

“BSU has allowed me to be put into spaces where I can continue to amplify the black voice at UVU as well as in the state of Utah,” Colimon remarks. “We want people to come to our events and attend our member meetings. It really is a safe space full of love.”

The BSU’s Vice President, Jonathan Fimbo was present at the Luncheon as well. He was also awarded The NAACP Award of Excellence.

The BSU meets on Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. in room 114 of the Liberal Arts building. They can also be found posting updates and reminders for upcoming events on their Instagram @bsu_uvu.

