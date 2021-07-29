There is a place for you with UVU’s inclusion and diversity services

Utah Valley University hosts a wide range of services to support students from all walks of life. In addition to programs and departments, several clubs that support BIPOC communities are covered here. There is a place for YOU at UVU.

LGBT Student Services

The LGBT Student Services is dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ students and raising awareness in the community. As mentioned in their statement, they are “designed for students who are seeking LGBTQIA-related services, support, and opportunities for personal growth, safety, and a sense of belonging. We put student needs at the center of our mission and provide resources to the UVU community seeking greater understanding of the LGBTQIA community.”

LGBT Student Services hosts a variety of activities and services meant to support the LGBTQ+ community at UVU. Photo by Tyler Hacking.

Services include one-on-one advising and support, student support discussion groups, activity and educational programming, student leadership development and referrals. The LGBT Student Services office is located in LA 114.

Office hours:

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4p.m.

Instagram: @uvulgbt

Email: [email protected]

Emily Branvold – Program Director: 801-863-8885

Women’s Success Center

The Women’s Success Center (WSC) is dedicated to the success of all students regardless of gender. The center provides 1:1 success coaching, financial advising, community consultations, leadership academy and several other events and workshops.

Later this year the Women’s Success Center will be partnering with the Fulton Library’s Roots of Knowledge for a series of discussions known as the “Year of Women” campaign. They will also be holding multiple scholarship information sessions for students who are interested in applying for scholarships.

The WSC holds monthly socials and weekly drop-in activities. The activities are “packed full of fun, free food and professional development for students,” said Assistant Director Lauren Hoover. Information on event times and locations can be found on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. Students can sign up for Women of UVU here for an annual $10 membership fee.

What if a student is nervous to get involved with the WSC?

“We understand and we are here for you,” said Hoover. “We know it can be scary to step out of your comfort zone and join a new organization, talk to a staff member or ask for help. We encourage you to take that first step because we are here to celebrate your successes and help work through the speedbumps that come up. We want students to know they can come to us for anything they may need help — we have a team of folks that either know the answer or know how to connect you to someone that does have the answer.”

Why is it important for students to be involved with the WSC?

“The Women’s Success Center’s role is to support and encourage student success on campus for all–not just women, but all students regardless of their gender identity. It’s important for folks to be involved because you don’t have to walk this college journey all on your own. At the Women’s Success Center you can find a community of students through Women of UVU, a mentor through our success coaching, childcare at our Wee Care Center, and connections to community and campus resources that will help you towards your goals. We want to see you succeed and thrive!” said Hoover.

The best way to get a hold of the WSC team is through social media, email, phone, or by stopping by their offices in LC 302 and 303.

Office hours:

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Phone: 801-863-3010

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: @uvuwomenssuccess

Facebook: Women of UVU

Twitter: @UVUWSC

Accessibility Services

The Office of Accessibility Services (OAS) provides equal access in the academic environment for students with disabilities. The process of accommodation includes interaction between an OAS counselor and a student to ensure they get the resources they need. To find more information about accessibility services, students can contact the OAS team via email or phone, or visit their office in LC 312.

Office hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Phone: 801-863-8747

Email: [email protected]

Native American Initiative

UVU offers mentoring for Native American students through the Native American Initiative. The group mission statement quotes: “Native American advisors assist with admissions, registration, scholarships, and financial aid. UVU has an inner network of Native American mentors and staff to help you succeed.”

UVU is a hub of diversity and activity that includes students from a variety of cultures, backgrounds and beliefs. Hundreds of staff and students work together to create an inclusive environment on campus to ensure that everyone has a voice. Get involved now and dive into the sense of community and support UVU has to offer.

A full list of student resources can be accessed here.