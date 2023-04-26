The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 10 | Adaptations; What Makes Them Good?

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine! This week, Meg and Michael discuss what makes some adaptations work, and others flop! From Dune to West Side Story, to The Last of Us, to the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s, what parts work and what parts done?

Meg McKellar is the Senior Producer of the podcast branch at the UVU Review. She is currently studying in the Digital Audio program and loves spending her time listening to music and podcasts, watching movies, and hosting game nights with her friends.

