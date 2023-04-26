The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 10 | Adaptations; What Makes Them Good?
Reading Time: < 1 minutes
Welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine! This week, Meg and Michael discuss what makes some adaptations work, and others flop! From Dune to West Side Story, to The Last of Us, to the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s, what parts work and what parts done?
To keep up with us throughout the week, be sure to follow on social media! We’re on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview . You can also find us on Facebook as UVU Review.