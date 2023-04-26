The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 10 | Adaptations; What Makes Them Good?

April 26, 2023 Meg McKellar
A stack of books with film coming out from either side
Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine! This week, Meg and Michael discuss what makes some adaptations work, and others flop! From Dune to West Side Story, to The Last of Us, to the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s, what parts work and what parts done?

