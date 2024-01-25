The College Cup recap

Reading Time: < 1 minute The UVUSA is hosting The College Cup, a model taken from the popular “Harry Potter” series, to involve departments across campus in a friendly competition. The department with the greatest amount of student participation will win.

UVUSA hosted Department Days on Tuesday, Jan. 23; every college was there to support students and give them options for majors and minors. Students who attended were asked to sign in via a QR code to register and keep track of which college each student was from because the college with the most participation will win the College Cup.

The College Cup works like the House Cup from “Harry Potter.” Instead of point values given for heroic deeds or demerits for poor behavior, it will be scored on the amount of engagement from students of a given college. Events such as movie nights, debates, giveaways, and more will be held during this week, with the college with the most participation being crowned victor.

The College of Science is currently in the lead with the most participation. The schedule for the rest of the week is as follows:

Indoor Movie Night

The Indoor Movie Night will be held in the Grand Ballroom on Jan. 25 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Students are encouraged to bring their coziest blankets and chairs to sit and watch “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” and enjoy free snacks.

High Stakes Kahoot Night

This Kahoot Night will be held on Jan. 26 in the Grand Ballroom from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be chances for students to compete for prizes like an iPad, a TV with a Fire Stick and more! Again, the college with the most participants has the highest likelihood of winning the overall College Cup.

For more information, please contact Kenzie Womack, current vice president of academics. To watch the promo video, visit @UVUStudents on Instagram.

