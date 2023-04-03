Roots of Knowledge: Technology and engineering over time

Reading Time: 2 minutes Utah Valley University held another installment in their Roots of Knowledge Speaker Series featuring Dr. Anne Arendt, Associate Dean of the College of Engineering and Technology.

Reading Time: 2 minutes

On Thursday this week, Dr. Anne Arendt, the Associate Dean of Student Affairs in the College of Engineering and Technology spoke to Utah Valley University students as a part of the Roots of Knowledge Speaker Series. She spoke about the current importance of technology, and where it may take us in the future.

Before she entered her current position, Dr. Arendt spent time in several other roles at UVU in technology management, spending time as the faculty senate president, web resource director, and several others.

My background educationally is diverse,” she said. “My perspectives, equally, are diverse and yet cohesive, as yours should be, it seems to me, but you define what that means.”

In her speech, Dr. Arendt showed the many uses of technology that have been depicted in the most modern panes of the Roots of Knowledge. From computers and medical advancements to nanotechnology and cloning. Technology in the last 80 years has come a long way and only continues to advance.

The Roots of Knowledge stained-glass exhibit highlights the achievements of several major tech people who made some major advancements, such as Steve Jobs, the creator of Apple. She also spoke on the achievements of Drew Major, who is also featured in the exhibit. Major created the Novell operating system. Novell was the second-largest maker of software for personal computers, trailing only Microsoft Corporation, and became instrumental in making Utah Valley a focus for technology and software development.

Tú Y?uy?u, another person featured in the Roots of Knowledge piece, is a Chinese pharmaceutical chemist who has developed two antimalarial drugs. Y?uy?u is also a Nobel Prize winner.

During her speech, Dr. Arendt emphasized “making technology better for future generations to come.” This is depicted in the last panel in the Roots of Knowledge as Gail Miller, widow of Larry H. Miller is seen reading “The Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Suess to children, with sprouting plants in reference to the bright future and life ahead of the coming generations.

Students can visit the Roots of Knowledge website, or visit the Roots of Knowledge in person in the Fulton Library.

Zach is a senior at Utah Valley University, He is majoring in political science with a minor in constitutional Studies. He loves the outdoors, cars and food.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related