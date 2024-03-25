Roots of Knowledge host a scavenger hunt for Women’s History Month

Ashley Standifird (mom) and her son Lucas , show in silhouette, check out the Roots of Knowledge Windows in the Marc and Debbie Bingham Gallery at the Ira Fulton Library on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday December 7, 2016. (August Miller, UVU Marketing)

This month there are many things happening around campus to celebrate Women’s History Month. The Roots of Knowledge which is home to the stained-glass exhibit that encompasses all of history is highlights the valuable contributions and lessons that we have learned from women from the beginning of time.

Throughout the whole month of March, students and the UVU community are invited to embark on a journey and join the Roots of Knowledge special Women’s History scavenger hunt as they honor incredible women. People attending can win prizes at this event.

The Roots of Knowledge is on the first floor of the Fulton Library on the west side.

Kindia du Plessis, the curator for Roots of Knowledge, shared with The Review information about the Women’s History scavenger hunt.

“With this month’s theme being Women’s History, the Women’s Success Center generously helped us promote the related scavenger hunt across campus and brought prizes we could give to whoever completed the scavenger hunt. The scavenger hunt has been so popular that we’ve been running out of prizes quickly!”

“The special tour is on the last Wednesday of the month and is hosted by students, staff, and faculty from across campus who share their special interest in the topic related to a relevant item in the windows. Visitors who visit at least four stops get a prize and there is free popcorn for everybody!”

Students can attend the themed special tour on Wednesday, March 27 at 2 p.m., and swing by the gallery to complete the scavenger hunt from Monday, March 25 to Friday, March 29 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., or on Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From the website of Roots of Knowledge, “Holdman Studios created Roots of Knowledge in collaboration with Utah Valley University, under the direction of former UVU president Matthew Holland. The privately funded project spanned twelve years from conception to completion, with four years of active construction. The final installation in Fulton Library extends 154 feet, with 80 windows and more than 40,000 pieces of stained glass.”

“The panes of vibrantly-colored glass represent Holdman Studios’ interpretation of the history of knowledge, including major inventions such as the printing press; important figures such as Joan of Arc and the Kangxi Emperor; major world events, such as Scotland’s Declaration of Arbroath and the American Civil Rights Movement; and thousands of other historical figures, tools, and events. Altogether, Roots of Knowledge incorporates thousands of pieces of glass, as well as actual rocks, fossils, coins, moldavite, petrified wood, and coral.”

