Resources for students with children

The Wee Care Center provides childcare for the children of UVU students while they're in class. Photo by Katelyn Hickman.

Parents wishing to get a degree can do so knowing Utah Valley University prioritizes education, as well as the safety and security of students and their families.

According to the Fulton Library donation site, 20% of UVU students have children of their own. To aid students in getting a degree through quality care and education, UVU offers an abundance of resources for students and their families.

UVU Wee Care Center

The Wee Care Center provides various childcare services, from play to education. Photo by Katelyn Hickman.

Offered through the Women’s Success Center, the UVU Wee Care Center is a Utah state-approved child care center for children from 6 weeks old to Pre-K. They provide childcare, education and play for children while their parents are in class.

“We are dedicated to helping our parent-students succeed and to providing high-quality, on-campus childcare to their children,” the childcare center reads. “Our center is nationally accredited and meets or exceeds state licensing requirements. We use a top-ranked curriculum to help your child learn and grow while you pursue your education at UVU.”

To qualify for childcare services, students must be enrolled in six or more credit hours. Pricing ranges from $2.50-$6.00 per hour per child. Tuition is based on a sliding scale according to family size and household income. Single parents who are seeking a degree are given first priority, followed by families with the greatest financial need. Students interested in enrolling their child in the Wee Care Center can register here.

Childcare Hours

Mon – Fri 6:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Office Hours

Mon – Tue 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wed 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thurs – Fri 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

*closed for lunch 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Gibson Family Study Room

Located on the first floor of the Fulton Library, the Gibson Family Study room is a dedicated study space for students with children. The family study room is open during regular library hours, and has space for adults to study while their children play, complete with computers, books and toys. Due to the popularity of this study room, the Fulton Library is now seeking donations to expand the room and add more resources. The link to donate can be found here.

The Gibson Family Study Room provides a place for students to bring their children to school and study, and is located on the first floor of the Fulton Library. Photo by Katelyn Hickman.

Library hours differ each semester; the daily schedule can be found here.

UVU Food Pantry

The UVU Food Pantry offers food, hygiene products, and some baby products to students, faculty and staff who struggle with food insecurity. The pantry is currently operating through online order only, with pickup for orders scheduled exclusively on Fridays.

Services are available to UVU faculty and staff, as well as students enrolled in six or more credits during the Fall/Spring semesters. The food pantry also serves families, defined as dependents of students. To find more information and to place an online order, visit the Food Pantry website. For more information about food options on campus, see this article.

Mamava Lactation Pods

Mamava Lactation Pods provide a safe, quiet and clean place for mothers to breastfeed and pump. There are six lactation pods located throughout campus. Students can gain access to the pods through the Mamava app. The Mamava pods are offered by the Women’s Success Center. A statement on the pods reads:

“UVU supports breastfeeding mothers and their families. We know that when moms do better, everyone does better. We believe that breastfeeding mothers should feed their children wherever and whenever they feel comfortable doing so. State law protects breastfeeding covered and uncovered in any place where a woman may lawfully be. If you are ever harassed for breastfeeding on campus or see someone being harassed for breastfeeding, please have them contact 801-863-3010.”

The Mamava Lactation Pods are available to anyone who would like a clean, quiet place to pump or breastfeed. Photo by Tyler Hacking.

To find locations, and more information on the Mamava pods, visit the Women’s Success Center website.

Through a wide range of services offered at UVU, students can attend classes and get their degree knowing that their education and families are in good hands. No matter your circumstance, UVU offers tailored educational experiences to fit your needs.

A full list of student resources can be accessed here.