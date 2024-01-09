Resources for graduating students

Reading Time: 2 minutes For students graduating in May of 2024, there are some things that need to be done before making it to commencement. Here are some tips and resources for seniors looking to get their diploma.

Gentry has been with The Review since January 2021. Gentry is currently in the senior year of her BA in English and is an avid reader, writer and cinephile. Stop by the newsroom anytime and say hi to Pepper, Gentry’s best pal and sweet service dog.

Reading Time: 2 minutes

For students wishing to graduate in the spring of 2024, there are a few things that need to be done before walking onstage to grab that diploma. Here, The Review details out several resources and steps that class of 2023-2024 can follow to ensure they are ready for graduation.

First and foremost, apply for graduation

Before graduating from UVU, students need to apply to earn their degree or credential, regardless of whether they plan to participate in the ceremonies. When applying, students must make sure they are aware exactly of what degree they are obtaining, as there are specific requirements for each and a different application. So, if you are under the impression you are getting a Bachelor of Arts, yet you didn’t do the four semesters of a foreign language, then chances are you more likely need to apply for a Bachelor of Science. The application itself verifies names, addresses, and any missing requirements the student needs to meet before graduation. For those graduating or receiving their degree in May of 2024, the deadline for the application is Feb. 28 without a late fee. With the $25 late fee, the absolute last day to apply is March 31, 2024.

Graduation ceremonies and ordering cap and gown

As a part of the application, students can elect to walk across the stage at commencement. The ceremony date for the Class of 2023-2024 is Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 6:30 p.m., where President Astrid Tuminez and other keynote speakers address and congratulate graduating students. No tickets are required for family members coming to support their students. It will be held in the UCCU Event Center and students will join their classmates in a celebratory walk through the halls of UVU and into the Center along to “Pomp and Circumstance,” before the program begins. Graduates must plan to arrive at the UVU Fugal Gateway Building dressed in their graduation regalia by 5:30 p.m.

To order a cap and gown, students need to either purchase their regalia at the UVU Grad Fest or online from Jostens. Spring 2024 Grad Fest is on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. The location is still to be announced, but there will be 20% off cap and gown packages, frames, rings and more. Additional items like medallions, cords, stoles and more can also be purchased at Grad Fest. The pricing sheet has yet to be released but can be found at this link when made available. Depending on the degree, the regalia may vary. Expectations for what to purchase or wear can be found at https://www.uvu.edu/graduation/ordercapandgown/.

Post Graduation

Following the ceremony, students can check their graduation status in their myUVU portal. Degrees will start being awarded around two weeks after the end of the semester and diplomas will be mailed anywhere from six to eight weeks after the end of the semester. Each graduate is issued one free paper and one free digital copy of their diploma, and reissued diplomas can be purchased for $25 each. All correspondence regarding graduation will be sent to the student’s email address.

Do not wait to start working on the graduation application and other items needed for graduation, as circumstances may arise that prevent students from graduating. For those wanting to get ahead, UVU has more information and resources on its main graduation website.

