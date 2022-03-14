Residential Community Leader scholarship opportunity

Students and faculty return to campus in three new learning formats at Utah Valley University on Monday, August 24, 2020. (Gabriel Mayberry/ UVU Marketing)

Utah Valley University is accepting applications for the Residential Community Leadership scholarship position for the 2022-2023 academic year. “RCL students create engaging events and activities to encourage student involvement in social, educational, service, leadership, and recreational opportunities to establish a true campus life experience,” according to the RCL website.

RCLs will receive a full housing scholarship. Becoming an RCL means building your network and engaging with many students from different backgrounds. “Our student leaders plan two events each month to connect students living in off-campus housing back to the university. Our events are great places to meet new people, learn new skills, have fun, or hear about UVU events and resources,” said the RCL website.

In order to be eligible, you must meet the application requirements. A few of these requirements include:

2.50 GPA and maintaining this throughout the school year

Full-time student 12+ credit hours

Office hours availability Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Required attendance at 3 mini-retreats in May, August, and January

Students accepted into the RCL program must commit to one full academic year in the position. RCL’s are expected to contribute eight to ten hours per week to their position and are not permitted to contribute more than five hours per week in any other UVU extracurricular activities.

“As an RCL, I have really enjoyed connecting with like-minded, academically driven students who want to keep progressing,” said Parker Jones, a current RCL who is a senior at UVU studying hospitality management. “The resume opportunities it has given me have been huge, and that alone will get you places. You are given so many opportunities to succeed.”

Jones mentioned an upcoming RCL hosted event, “UVU Campus Crash.” He stated, “We are hosting this event for all housing opportunities, and we are renting out the entire student life and wellness center for a movie, bowling, and other games.” All students are invited to attend this event that will be held on April 6 at 7 p.m. Upcoming event details can be found on the RCL website.

The RCL program is looking for applicants who are self-motivated and passionate about UVU and improving campus life. The application to become an RCL is open online and will close on March 16 at noon.