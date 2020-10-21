Range Fire on Mount Timp continues to burn as evacuees return home

3 hours ago Madisen Crandall

A fire rages near the mouth of Provo canyon due to a mishap at a police gun range on Saturday, Oct. 17. Photos courtesy of Trevor Beecher.

Residents throughout Utah County could see the glow of massive flames curling off of Mount Timpanogos throughout Saturday and much of Sunday. 

The fire, which is being referred to as the Range Fire, originated at the Orem Police Gun Range near the base of the mountain and was started by target shooting. The officer allegedly responsible is cooperating with officials. 

Crews responded to 1000 E. Cascade Drive in Orem around noon on Saturday and quickly issued an evacuation order for the surrounding area. At this time, the blaze is about 10 percent contained and has claimed just over 3,450 acres. Sundance Resort is under a pre-evacuation order, while all other evacuated residents were permitted to return home Sunday.

The fire also forced the closures of Provo Canyon, Squaw Peak Road and U.S. highway 189, which have since reopened. 

According to Orem Fire Department’s Shaun Hirst, the battalion chief, the first response plan had two components. 

“We are protecting infrastructure, Orem’s water system is up on that hill, as well as homes, so that is our priority,” Hirst said.

Students on UVUs main campus reported smoke in the air on Saturday. Due to a shift in canyon winds, the smoke seemed to dissipate by early Sunday morning. 

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Sustainability Week: New podcast, student art contest highlight environmental causes

2 days ago Caitlin Shirts

Virtual Pumpkin Carving Night Offers Students a New Way to Connect This Halloween Season

4 days ago Madisen Crandall

Ventana housing cites mental health crisis as reason for evicting student

5 days ago Olivia Diaz

Officials urge students to ‘stay safe’ over fall break as state labels county ‘high risk’

6 days ago Madisen Crandall

Men’s soccer player arrested after shooting BYU students with BB gun

1 week ago Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Mental Health Services sees ‘no decrease’ in patients despite restrictions

1 week ago Madisen Crandall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.