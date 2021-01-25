Politics in Review 1/18-1/24

Welcome back to Politics in Review! Your weekly one-stop shop for all the biggest political news of the week!

Not Your Mama’s Inauguration

Well for what it’s worth, it really wasn’t your mama’s inauguration. There was no crowd, only certain people – primarily public servants – were allowed at the event, and the whole area surrounding the National Mall was locked down and crawling with national guardsmen.

Other than the unconventional setting, the ceremony itself went off without any complications and ended up being, well, a bit standard.

In his inaugural address, President Joe Biden called once again for national unity, denouncing our national, “uncivil war.” Two weeks removed from rioters storming the U.S. capitol, the new president stood on those same steps and appealed for Americans to move past their divides.

The Associated Press’ Julie Pace remarked that his words felt less like rhetorical flourishes and more like an urgent appeal to stabilize a country reeling from multiple crises.

Biden also came out in his speech and strongly condemned white supremacy, becoming the first president to do so in their inaugural address. He remarked as well that truth itself is under attack, denouncing lies told for power and profit.

Full video of Biden’s inaugural address

Following the inauguration ceremony, the Biden got right to work signing a number of orders aimed at mitigating the effects of the pandemic. Among the orders is a federal mask mandate for people who are travelling, a move applauded by airline workers and unions.

His actions on the first day also included halting construction on Trump’s border wall, rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and rejoining the World Health Organization.

So, that impeachment?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, announced that the article of impeachment will be transferred to the senate on Monday, Jan. 25. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has asked that the trial be postponed until mid-February in order to give Trump’s legal team enough time to prepare.

Schumer announced on Friday that the trial has been scheduled for Feb. 6, a move that members of both parties, as well as President Biden, have approved of. It’s also worth noting that once the senate begins the trial, nothing else can be done until a verdict is rendered.

As of right now, the senate is working through the confirmation process for Biden’s cabinet, and holding the trial sooner would greatly delay that proceeding. There’s also the fact that any COVID-19 relief – a priority for the president – would be delayed by the trial.

Thanks for joining us for this second installment of Politics in Review! It wasn’t an incredibly heavy week aside from the inauguration, but still let us know if we missed anything down below!

Senior Staff Writer Isaac is a junior studying journalism and political science. He enjoys all the cliché stuff, like movies, video games, music and pizza.