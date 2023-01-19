New study suite in Library for students with children

Willy the Wolverine reading a children's book in the new family study suite of the Library. Photo by Gentry White.

The new suite in the Fulton Library is built specifically for students balancing family life and school. With this new space, students with children can study while their children read, play, nap and more.

The Fulton Library is holding an open house for the new Gibson Family Foundation Study Suite from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, with guided tours at 12 p.m. each day. The Library has created a unique space for students who have children, complete with study rooms, lactation and changing rooms, children’s books and play areas.

The bookshelves parents can utilize while studying and spending time with their kids. Photo by Gentry White.

In the suite, parents can utilize the features of group study rooms complete with plug-ins fit for tablets, laptops and phones. The rooms are the perfect place to complete projects, use the printer, or meet with classmates.

“[The parents] can do collaborative work. They can use Zoom, Teams, things like that in these rooms,” said Tim Rowley, assistant director of library systems tech services at the Fulton. “The rooms are outfitted with a little busy-board, so if the parent wanted, they could go in the room and close the door. One of the things I like about these is that we’ve got the soft-close feature so that you can’t really slam the doors.”

A study room in the new family suite of the Library. Photo by Gentry White.

The suite is also equipped with security cameras so that every available inch of the suite can be monitored in case of an emergency.

“[The] library is a place for everyone,” said Lauren Tolman, communications specialist at the Fulton. “[This suite] is good for parents, it is good for students. We want to provide a space for all the different types of [students] we have.”

From left to right: Tim Rowley, Willy the Wolverine, Leslie Baker and Kim Reich.



The suite is now open to parents who need space to study that also accommodates their children. The room is stocked with children’s books provided by the Gibson Family, as well as playground-like equipment that turns the suite into a wonderland of safety and fun. For more information, please visit the Fulton Library’s website.

Willy the Wolverine reads to his child in the family suite. Photo by Gentry White.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related