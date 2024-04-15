New policy aims to change the way student emails are protected

Photo by Matthew Drachman

A new policy presented to the student council on Thursday, April 15, will address how UVU reaches out to students over email.

A 2022 review concluded that the quantity of emails sent to students has become an issue. At the time of the study, students were getting as many as 1,300 emails a year. In addition to mass emails, this policy change also addresses school text messages.

“We did find that one of the biggest issues is, you guessed it, the quantity of emails you all are getting,” stated Derek Kent, senior coordinator/analyst for UVU Student Affairs. “That is also not including canvas email notifications, account reminders, things like that that are super important that we want to make sure you all get”.

The policy change aims to limit the number of messages that students receive from UVU.

Though there will be significant changes to mass emails and text messages, there are several messaging items that will remain unchanged with this new policy. Emergency communication, faculty communication with their specific classes, and text messages required by law will continue to be sent to students.

UVUSA was informed about some of the prohibited uses of UVU messages. The list of prohibited uses includes solicitation for business and political purposes, individual events and general surveys.

Kent informed The Review of the importance of these changes. “At the present there is no UVU policy that gives guidance or structure on outreaches to students. This policy establishes best practices for mass email and text message outreaches sent to UVU students.”

