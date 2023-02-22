National Weather Service issues Winter Storm Warning for Utah Valley

Remember to be prepared and stay safe in the coming winter weather.

The groundhog saw his shadow this year, so six more weeks of winter are on its way, according to folklore. The verdict explains the severe winter weather that has hit the state of Utah.

The winter storm warning will be in effect until 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and affects the Northern Wasatch Front, as well as the Tooele, Rush, Salt Lake and Utah Valleys.

UVU has said that the campus will go online for classes up until 10 am on Feb 22. The Campus has asked students to check with professor on if their classes will be canceled or not.

The National Weather Service forecasts that the affected areas could receive between 8 and 16 inches of snow and up to 20 inches on the benches. Here are some tips and tricks to be safe and enjoy the snow while it lasts:

Plan ahead

It is predicted that commutes will be heavily affected. In the official warning, the National Weather Service notes the possibility of traction laws being enacted.

The Utah Department of Transportation also advises those who have long drives to consider leaving early in order to avoid this evening’s heavy snowfall.

As Utah Valley University is a commuter school, some students and professors must travel long distances to campus. Regularly check your student email, and stay in contact with your professors in case classes are canceled or switched to be temporarily online.

If you have to drive, be sure to visit the UDOT website to get updates on current and predicted road conditions and warnings.

Stay warm

Investing in a space heater or heated blanket can be a great way to stay warm while you hunker down inside.

For the UVU students who live in off-campus student housing, be sure to double-check your complex’s policies on candles, space heaters and other potentially hazardous means of warming yourself up.

If you must go outside, remember to dress appropriately to avoid getting sick. REI says that wearing three layers is optimal for prolonged exposure to cold weather. They also recommend always having a hat and gloves nearby to keep your fingers and ears warm and toasty.

Make sure to take care of your car

Try and find a covered parking spot. Snow weighs about 1.25 pounds per cubic foot, which means that your car may have to withstand between 10 to 20 pounds of snow or more depending on its size.

Large amounts of snow pileup can damage your windshield. Suburban Auto Body notes that build-up could potentially “cause the adhesive holding the windshield in place to get weak, which can cause your windshield to become loose” or in some cases even result in “stress cracks.” If you can’t find a covered spot, it is recommended to regularly shovel snow off to prevent damage.

Find something fun to do if you’re planning on staying home

Being cooped up in the house can get boring after a while, but try to channel the excitement you used to feel on snow days as a kid. Find a new TV show or movie series to binge; play your favorite video game; do a puzzle; or even use the bad weather as an excuse to finally clean out that drawer you’ve been throwing random stuff into for the last few months.

Last, but not least, if you enjoy skiing or snowboarding, get excited about all the fresh snow that will pile up on the mountains.

Be sure to check UVU’s snow day plans for more information on how the school plans to operate under winter weather advisories.

