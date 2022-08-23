Money Success Center open for student advisement

The entrance into the money sucsuess center in the Keller Building. Photo by Matthew Drachman

The Money Success Center is a resource for students to help set good financial goals and help balance budgets.

The Woodbury School of Business hosts and operates the Money Success Center for the benefit of students to seek financial assistance and advice.

“We help students stay in school,” their website homepage reads, “Graduate with minimal debt, and learn sound financial skills for the future.”

MSC offers several different resources for incoming students to utilize as they enter a new chapter of their lives. The center offers financial coaching from their mentors which can help students find proper budgets and prioritize spending for students.

“They genuinely want to help students to be able to be more financially educated and have access to as many resources [to] know about them and take advantage of them,” states a review by K.C., as highlighted by MSC. “I feel more seen knowing these resources exist on campus to help improve relationships with money.”

MSC works alongside several programs at UVU to help students find money for education. Through their resource page, they link students to several campus programs like Wee Care, the Food Pantry, the Women’s Success Center, Dental Hygiene Clinic, and many more.

Tax services are also hosted by MSC through the VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) programs which are hosted in the spring. Along with their advice, several financial coaches are available to help advise students on building credit, advise on student loans, and help with their budgeting.

“I came in not knowing what to expect, but this meeting really helped break down what I thought were complicated concepts. I’m glad I came in and am leaving with a better understanding of things,” said Maria through the MSC review system.

For more information about the MSC, visit their website or their office located at KB 108.