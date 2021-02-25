Mark Arstein named Vice President of Institutional Advancement

The Department of Institutional Advancement is always concerned with positively impacting the success of every student Photo credit: UVU

UVU has announced that Mark Arstein has been selected to lead the Department of Institutional Advancement.

Prior to coming here, Arstein worked as the senior executive director of advancement for the University of Utah’s health system. While working there, he led the team in charge of fundraising and alumni relations.

“The Vice President of Institutional Advancement is one of the most critical roles in any university. It is vital to have a strong, committed leader in this position, and we found that leadership and commitment in Mark,” said Astrid Tuminez, president of UVU.

Arstein also worked in development for Idaho State University and Boise State University before the University of Utah.

Of the position, Arstein has said that it’s an honor to be selected and is looking forward to building the Institutional Advancement team.

Senior Staff Writer Isaac is a junior studying journalism and political science. He enjoys all the cliché stuff, like movies, video games, music and pizza.