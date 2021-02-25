Mark Arstein named Vice President of Institutional Advancement

3 hours ago Isaac Robinson

The Department of Institutional Advancement is always concerned with positively impacting the success of every student Photo credit: UVU

UVU has announced that Mark Arstein has been selected to lead the Department of Institutional Advancement. 

Prior to coming here, Arstein worked as the senior executive director of advancement for the University of Utah’s health system. While working there, he led the team in charge of fundraising and alumni relations.

“The Vice President of Institutional Advancement is one of the most critical roles in any university. It is vital to have a strong, committed leader in this position, and we found that leadership and commitment in Mark,” said Astrid Tuminez, president of UVU.

Arstein also worked in development for Idaho State University and Boise State University before the University of Utah.

Of the position, Arstein has said that it’s an honor to be selected and is looking forward to building the Institutional Advancement team.

Tags: ,

More Stories

End in sight as state sets goal for eventual mask removal

5 hours ago Connor Lindeman

UVU Tied Together: A Tapestry of Dance

1 day ago Cheyenne Ingalls

Music Reigns at UVU’s February Open Mic

1 day ago David Murillo

Student Body Elections: Get to Know the Candidates

3 days ago Gabriel Toscano and David Murillo

Nation’s largest pickleball club opens up across from campus: What does this mean for intramurals?

3 days ago Connor Lindeman

UVU announces Champions of Inclusion Award winners

1 week ago Isaac Robinson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.