London Bridge has fallen: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Following her death, The United Kingdom has entered into a Ten day Mourning period, where her body will be in state until her funeral happens at the end of the period.

Queen Elizabeth II, the world’s longest serving monarch today and second in all history, has died at the age of 96 in her Balmoral estate.

The statement came late Thursday, as Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen had “died peacefully at Balmoral.” It also mentioned that the newly ascended King, Charles III, and the Queen Consort will be staying at Balmoral and returning home Friday, Sep. 9.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” King Charles III said in a statement. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

After ruling the United Kingdom and other commonwealth nations for 70 years, the life of Queen Elizabeth II was one constantly marked with historical change. Ascending to the throne when she was only 25, she has witnessed many of the last centuries’ great historical events. In perspective, during her reign, the Queen met 13 of the last 14 U.S. presidents.

“I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen, and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this very moment,” was a statement made by the Speaker of the House of Commons.

As per royal custom, the Queen’s funeral will take place 10 days after her death, and her body will be laid in state four days following her death. The Review will provide updates as more information becomes available.