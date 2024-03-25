Kate Strong, founder of My Strong World, visits UVU

Photo provided by Kate Strong

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Women’s Success Center at UVU invited Kate Strong, a UVU alumni and life coach, to speak with students as part of the Center’s month-long celebration.

Strong shared that ten years ago, after struggling through a divorce with a newborn, she decided to commit to “doing what it takes to truly feel alive.” To do this, Strong founded My Strong World, “a platform to help you step into your power and reclaim your greatness,” according to her website. Strong also founded Going Beyond Borders, a nonprofit responsible for building hospitals in Kenya and digging wells for clean water in Belize.

During the speech, she ran the audience through breathing exercises and encouraged students to relax and envision what they needed at that moment. She went on to say that when students achieve that, whether it’s as simple as needing to drink water or doing well on a quiz they “celebrate the win,” and not just immediately move on. Strong’s overall message to students was to find out what’s their purpose is and to not compare themselves to others as “comparison is the thief of all joy.”

In Strongs Instagram reel, posted after the event, she shared how she spoke to students about learning to “trust themselves,” and to trust their intuition. She mentioned the My Human Design assessment by Jenna Zoe as a tool to help reach that goal as it may help students understand themselves better.

“The greatest contribution of my life is to give back,” she stated during her closing remarks. She then asked students to “tune in, we all got something going on.”

The Women’s Success Center has multiple events planned for the rest of month of March, including another guest speaker on March 28 at 2:30 p.m. in LC 303. More information about upcoming events can be found on UVU’ Womens History Month website.

