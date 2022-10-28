Students line up for Breakfast outside of the The Center for Global and Intercultural Engagement. Photo by Matthew Drachman

The Center for Global and Intercultural Engagement provides breakfast for students within their office in an attempt to include more students all around campus.

The Center for Global and Intercultural Engagement has been catering breakfast for students throughout the last few months in order to inform more students about that center, as well as to fight stigmas about the office.

Hosted every Wednesday at 9 a.m., any and all students are invited by the center in order to feast upon a wide variety of breakfast items such as donuts, bagels, cereal, muffins and drinks that include hot chocolate and coffee.

“One of the things we really wanted to do was to increase the visibility of our department,” Darah Snow, senior director of multicultural student services at UVU, stated in an interview she gave to the UVU Review. “We felt that there are a lot of students that knew who we were, knew where we were, but didn’t necessarily know some of the resources we offer.”

Snow explained that the breakfast was also an attempt to show that anyone of any cultural background was welcomed and encouraged to come by the office and that the office wasn’t meant for just one section of the student body.

“We wanted students to better understand what we do and what we can do for them,” Snow explained.

The center provides a variety of student services that include resources for advancement and leadership, an example of this is the African Diaspora Initiative. The Black Student Union is housed here as well.

Vy Dao, an international student from Vietnam studying at UVU, spoke about how she began to hear about the breakfast and how it has grown over the last few months.

“I saw like a little paper on the office … that said ‘free breakfast every Wednesday’ starting on this date … and it started last semester,” Dao told the review. “I think there is a lot more people now who know about it now.”

“[It is a good] way to have students know about the global and intercultural engagement,” Dao later remarked.

Along with the office of Multicultural Student Services, the center also houses International Student Services and the Office for Global Engagement which both provide opportunities to international students and study abroad programs for students interested in studying out of the country.

For those who are interested in learning more about the center, visit their website here, or visit their offices at LA 114.

