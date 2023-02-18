Innovation Days Expo 2023 recap

Innovation Days was held in the Science Building atrium and hosted different resources that students can use during their time at UVU. At the expo, departments showcased their work through inventive research, the application of new ideas, and state-of-the-art equipment through hands-on experiences.

Internships, study abroad programs, Capitol Reef Field Station and the Center for Social Impact all had booths and staff for students to receive answers to their questions.

Internship coordinators were attending to help students discuss their needs for internship credit in upcoming semesters. Woodbury School of Business and Disney Internship Coordinator Amy Saville was there working the scavenger hunt, and students had a list of places on campus to go to and take a selfie. Going to three different locations and taking a selfie would earn the students a UVU hoodie. Saville said, “Students have been super excited to get involved with the activity for a chance to win a hoodie. We have had a great turnout and hope students found all the resources helpful.”

UVU’s endurance race team had their green Miata on display to show one student contribution program from the automotive department. It was hard to miss; seeing a car in the hallways of the atrium aroused curiosity for many students.

The Center for Social Impact’s mission statement is “We develop active citizens who make social impact with our communities.” They have many ways for students to get involved in their communities and UVU. If students are looking to find great networking opportunities and valuable service recommendations, check out their website.

Capitol Reef Field Station was also in attendance at Innovation Days. With a fun way to enjoy the outdoors during these cold winter days, they provided students with an opportunity to enjoy a warm s’more between classes with indoor s’mores makers. According to their website, “Capitol Reef Field Station, in partnership with Capitol Reef National Park, promotes and supports engaged learning, environmental ethics, and research and creative work through the exploration of the Colorado Plateau.”

The study abroad programs were there to tell students about the range of adventures they could have this coming summer and fall, from Europe all the way to the Pacific Islands. The options are diverse, and the coordinators are willing to help students with any questions for those interested in attending. The Innovation Days Expo is only successful if students use the resources and information that they were able to receive. Students can always count on UVU to provide interactive ways to get involved during their time at UVU. Students can find all the information for future events through the calendar.

Zach is a senior at Utah Valley University, He is majoring in political science with a minor in constitutional Studies. He loves the outdoors, cars and food.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related