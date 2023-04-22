I AM UVU Legacy Scholarships

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The First-Generation Student Success Center is a community that aims to provide evidence-based support to first-generation students to succeed in their university experience. The center offers opportunities for leadership development, mentoring from peers and faculty, scholarships, access to resources and fun events, to find out more check out their website.

At Utah Valley University, 37% of students are First-Generation (“First-generation” is defined as neither parent/guardian having a U.S. bachelor’s degree.) Only 24% of First-Gen UVU college students complete their Bachelor’s Degrees compared to 33% of other students.

Aleeza Gonzalez explains what being a first-generation student meant to her, “Being an Example! An example to my family, to my peers, to society.”

“At the First-Generation Student Success Center, we imagine a world where every first-generation student is empowered to pursue and complete a postsecondary degree, enabling them to achieve their dreams and inspire future generations,” the website continues.

With graduation coming up in the next few weeks, students can buy a black cord to wear with their regalia for $25 in support of the First-Gen Center and I AM UVU Legacy. After purchasing your cord the Annual Giving team will contact you to arrange cord pickup.

If you were unable to pick up your cord at Grad Fest, students can email [email protected] to schedule a time to come to their office and pick up a cord. Students and alumni can donate to the First-Gen scholarship program with this link.



For more information about the First-Generation Student Success Center, visit their website.

