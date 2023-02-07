How to watch the State of the Union Address 2023

President Biden is set to give his State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7, 2023, and here is how to watch it and what to expect from it. President Biden is coming into this speech with heightened tensions with China and questions of the 2024 election.

President Joe Biden is set to fulfill a constitutional duty in the coming day by giving the State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress. Here is how and what to watch for during the address.

Biden is set to give his speech at about 9 p.m. EST (7 p.m. MST) on Feb. 7, 2023. Live coverage will be available on the UVU Review’s YouTube page, and you can also find the speech on major network channels and cable television.

President Biden is going into this speech as tensions with China have risen due to a recent controversy over an alleged “spy balloon” that was shot down by U.S. air forces a few days before the speech was set to take place. China is believed to be a big topic of his address.

The debt ceiling is also expected to be talked about by Biden, as negotiations continue on a plan to address the debt ceiling.

“House Republicans are threatening to cut Social Security and Medicare, putting the dignity of millions of Americans who rely on these programs at risk,” Biden remarked in a Tweet. “I won’t stand for that. We ought to strengthen these programs – not gut them.”

Looking within the president’s Twitter feed, the economy appears to be a hot topic of interest for the president and might be a victory lap for him during the State of the Union address.

“Inflation has fallen for six months, wages are up, and we’ve seen the strongest two years of job growth in American history,” Biden said in a tweet. “We’re building an economy that gives everyone a fair shot. There’s more to be done, but we’re on the right track.”

