How to watch the second Republican Debate 

Many Americans will be tuning into the second Republican Debate, here is how you can watch. Photo by Matthew Drachman

Reading Time: < 1 minutes The second Republican Debate stage is set to take place on Sep. 27 in the Ronald Reagan presidential library; here is how you can watch it.

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The debate stage is set for the second Republican Debate, set to take place in the Reagan Presidential Library where seven primary candidates will try to make their case to voters. Here is how you can watch it.

The debate is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. EST (7 p.m. MST). It will be airing on the FOX News Channel, FOX Business, along with all streaming platforms owned by FOX. There will also be a Spanish option airing on Univision.

FOX has also partnered with Rumble to stream the debate live on their channel. As with the last debate, the debate will not be streamed on YouTube through the GOP’s channel.

As with the last debate, Republican frontrunner Donald Trump has opted not to attend the debate in favor of meeting with union workers in Michigan on account of the auto strike.

Joining the debate will be Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott, Former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Former Gov. Chris Christie, and Gov. Doug Burgum.

For this debate, qualification standards were raised, which barred Gov. Asa Hutchingson, who participated in the last debate.

The first republican debate featured many highlights of infighting between Ramaswamy and other Republicans. Many will be trying to break out in order to stand out to voters as the first caucuses will begin in January.

Editor-In-Chief of the UVU Review (2022-2024) Starting with the Review in 2021, I have strived to tell every story in a fair and balanced way. As Editor-In-Chief of this organization, I promise that every paper you pick up, and every article you read will be everything the story has to tell and nothing in between.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related