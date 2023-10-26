Halloween activities around the valley to fill your holidays with fun

Reading Time: 2 minutes There are a lot of great options to spend your Halloween this year. Utah County has many activities to enjoy. Mini golf, pumpkin carving, haunted houses, and downtown Provo events are all available to fill this Halloween season with fun.

Halloween is just around the corner and Utah County’s full of tricks and treats to keep Halloween night fun and frightening.

Starting off the weekend, Provo City’s Halloween Market will be held Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Provo. The morning will be full of events like a pumpkin carving contest, a booth decorating contest, and trick-or-treating. Afterward, don’t hesitate to explore the rest of downtown Provo, as they will be hosting more trick-or-treating from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you’re looking to have a fun night of carving pumpkins, Orem has a collection of pumpkin patches. The Pumpkin Patch located at 1541 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT not only has affordably priced pumpkins but a number of free activities to enjoy, including free Halloween hayrides every Monday and Saturday. Tyler’s Pumpkin Patch is family-owned and first come first serve. Located at 1036 S Nevada Ave, Provo, UT 84606, Tyler’s is open weekends from 10 a.m. to dusk and weekdays from 4 p.m. to dusk.

Scratch Mini Golf located at 1323 E 800 N, Orem, UT 84097 has decorated its greens for Halloween. If you’re looking for a fun seasonal putting session don’t hesitate to visit. Open Monday through Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.. $10 for adults and $6 for ages 4 to 12. Last day of the season is Halloween night, so get your putting on while you can.

Two of Utah’s most popular haunted houses are open the night of Halloween as well. The Haunted Forest, located at 6400 100 W, American Fork, UT 84003, will be open Oct. 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Haunted Circus, located at 632 E 1500 S, American Fork, UT 84003, is open Oct. 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. If you’re looking for a fright, tickets range from $30 to $33 for general admission.

UVU is also hosting its own Halloween party called Insomnia at the EC 030-Events Center Arena from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here starting at $10 for students and $25 for general admission. Insomnia isn’t the only option to party this Halloween, Haunted Warehouse is a warehouse rave the night of Halloween. Starting at 8 p.m. the prices are $7 at the door and $5 online, located at 1521 W 400 S, Orem, UT.

