Graduate School Fair 2023: Students looking for an even higher education 

Reading Time: < 1 minutes The Career & Internship Center hosted a Graduate School Fair on Oct. 12, 2023, for students looking to further their education beyond a four-year degree. The Review spoke to Brynn Leavitt, Events and Marketing Director with the Center, about what students interested in graduate programs can do to get ahead.

UVU’s Career & Internship Center hosted its annual Graduate School Fair on Oct. 12, 2023. Featuring representatives from graduate schools, programs and professional health schools all over Utah, as well as in other states including Florida and Missouri, the fair was an opportunity for students interested in graduate school to gather resources and network.

Brynn Leavitt, Events and Marketing Director with the Career & Internship Center said they interact with many different graduate programs. “We work with all of the schools in Utah,” Leavitt said. “And a lot of these recruiters go to every fair in Utah, to all the different schools. It is different programs who want to come and meet students in different areas.” From graduate pharmaceutical studies to human resources programs, recruiters set up tables where students could visit, gather resources and make connections.

UVU also offers many master’s programs and graduate certificates. For students interested in pursuing an advanced education here, UVU offers anything from a master of accountancy to graduate certificates in technology management. For more information, students can see the offered programs here.

For those students unable to attend the event itself, Leavitt discussed options for those interested in pursuing a graduate degree. “[Students] can come to the Career & Internship Center. We have six career counselors who can help students look for schools, work on their resumes and do mock interviews. We also have all our internship coordinators, so if [students] need to get into an internship before graduate school, they can go through our office to do all of that.”

The Career & Internship Center is located in LC 409. Students interested in resume, interview, or internship help can schedule an appointment with a career or internship coordinator here.

Gentry has been with The Review since January 2021. Gentry is currently in the senior year of her BA in English and is an avid reader, writer and cinephile. Stop by the newsroom anytime and say hi to Pepper, Gentry’s best pal and sweet service dog.

