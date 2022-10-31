Women’s soccer shuts out Southern Utah in dominant 5-0 win

The Utah Valley University Wolverines defeated the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 5-nil in a WAC showdown. The win puts UVU at 12-3-3 for the season and 8-1-1 in conference play, placing them in first place of the WAC standings.

“Happy with the result” said Chris Lemay, head coach for UVU. “I mean the team played well, very happy with the shutout.”

The Wolverines jumped out of the gate quick with their first goal comingin the 19th minute as Heather Stainbrook was able to tap one in after a pass from Hannah Lee across the six. Faith Webber extended the Wolverine’s lead as she put another ball in the back of the net in the 28th minute after a pass from Juliana Carter. Webber found the back of the net for the second time in the 39th minute after a cross from carter.

The second half of the match started off quiet with a couple opportunities for the Wolverines but nothing finding the net. Lee fired a shot with little angle to the back post securing her first goal of the match in the 66th minute. The Wolverines were awarded a penalty kick in the 69th minute and Stainbrook capitalized on the opportunity putting the Wolverines up 5-0.

The Wolverines outshot the Thunderbirds 29-3 putting 12 of those shots on target as the Thunderbirds were unable to put any shots on target. Hailey Hillock and Leah Wolf shared time in the goal and combined for a clean sheet.

UVU will conclude their regular season on Saturday against Old Hammer Rival Utah Tech at Clyde field. The Wolverines will honor their seniors before kickoff on Saturday. A win on Saturday would clinch a WAC regular season title for the Wolverines and the No. 1 seed at the WAC tournament in Seattle.

For a full team schedule and information visit gouvu.com.

