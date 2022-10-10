Women’s soccer loses first conference game of the season

Wolverines give up three goals on the road in 3-0 loss to WAC rival Seattle University

The Seattle University Redhawks defeated the Utah Valley Wolverines 3-0 in a WAC showdown. Goals from U’i Kaaihue in the 22nd minute, Taylor Marks in the 41st minute and Kaylee Coatney in the 89th minute elevated the Redhawks to a shutout win.

The Wolverines move to 7-3-3 for the year and move to 3-1-1 in conference play while the Redhawks improve to 6-5-2 overall and 2-1-1 in conference play.

Despite losing by three goals the Wolverines outshot the Redhawks 14-9 and both clubs put five on target. UVU’s Faith Webber, Hannah Lee, and Nelson Taylor along with Seattle U’s Jourdyn Curran and Kaaihue all tied with a match high of three shots each. The biggest difference in this match was goalkeeping as Seattle U’s goalkeeper, Jessica Berlin was able to save all five shots that the Wolverines put on target.

The Wolverines will travel back to Orem for their two game WAC homestand against UT Rio Grande Valley on Oct. 13 and Stephen F. Austin on Oct. 15. Both games will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

For a full team schedule and information visit gouvu.com.

