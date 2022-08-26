Women’s soccer defends home field in 0-0 stalemate vs. #23 UCF

Utah Valley hosted #23 UCF at Clyde Field on Thursday night in the first meeting between the two programs.

After a hard fought 90 minutes the Wolverines and 23rd-ranked UCF Knights came to a stalemate, drawing 0-0.

“I’m really proud of our effort tonight,” said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. “We put together a solid 90 minutes against a really good team and threw punches with them for 90.”

The match was very aggressive and had high intensity as UCF committed 13 fouls throughout the match including two yellow cards in the second half. Utah Valley committed 9 fouls in the contest. Each side had 9 shots in the match with the Knights having four on target to the Wolverines two. Delta College transfer Faith Webber led the Wolverines in shots with three total and one of those on frame. Reigning WAC Freshman of the Year Breanna Eves was also able to get a shot on frame.

UVU goalkeeper and graduate transfer Senior Idalia Serrano recorded her second clean sheet of the season allowing no goals and racking in four saves which is a season-best.

The Wolverines now prepare for California State University Northridge for the third of their five game home stretch on Sep. 1. The match kicks off at 7 p.m. MT and can be streamed on ESPN+.

For a full team schedule and information, visit gouvu.com.