Women’s golf finishes middle of the pack in Utah Tech Cafe Zupas Trailblazer Invitational

The Wolverines open the season with a fifth-place team finish led by Abbey Porter’s fourth-place individual performance.

The Utah Valley University women’s golf team finished fifth in their first tournament of the spring season at the Utah Tech Cafe Zupas Trailblazer Invitational after shooting a 46-over-par 622 (319, 303), 12 strokes behind California Baptist, the tournament winner who shot 34-over-par 610 (305-305).

The tournament was originally planned as a 54 hole tournament but the last round of the tournament was canceled due to weather shortening the tournament to 36 holes.

Individually the Wolverines had two athletes finish in the top-10, Abbey Porter and Caylyn Ponich. Porter moved up 8 spots on the leaderboard after her even performance in the final round. Porter finished the tournament at 5-over-par shooting 149 (77, 72) earning herself a fourth place finish.

Ponich finished the tournament at 10-over-par 154 (79, 75) finishing tied for tenth thanks to her 3-over-par final round performance which lifted her eleven spots in the standings.

Pati Uluave finished tied for 23rd with a tournament score of 14-over-par 158 (78, 80). Leighton Shosted finished just four strokes behind Uluave at 18-over-par 163 (86, 76) finishing tied for 36th. Millie Terrion completed the Wolverines’ five athlete team as she shot 168 (85, 83) 24-over-par finishing in 49th.

Four individuals from UVU also competed in the invitational. Annabelle Millard and Jacklyn Gonzalez both shot 18-over-par in the tournament tying with Shosted. Millard’s 162 was split perfectly in half with both of her rounds being scored at 81. Gonzalez shot 79 the first round and 83 in the final round totalling 162.

Lauren Taylor finished tied for 50th after shooting 169 (82, 87) 25-over-par. Anna Lesa completed the UVU athletes who competed in this invite and shot a 30-over-par 174 (84, 90) finishing 56th.

The Utah Tech Cafe Zupas Trailblazer Invitation was held in Washington, UT at Green Spring Golf Course. Green Spring Golf Course is a 6038 par 72 course.

Women’s golf will travel to Palm Desert, California to compete in the Grand Canyon University Invitational held at The Classic Club on Feb. 27-28.

For a full schedule and more information visit go.uvu.edu.

