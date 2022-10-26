Women’s Golf concludes their fall season at The Clash at Boulder Creek
Wolverines travel to Boulder City, Nevada for their final 36 holes of the season.
The Utah Valley Wolverines placed 14th in the 17-team pool in their last tournament of the fall season at The Clash at Boulder Creek. The team scored 36-over-par with a team total of 900.
Leighton Shosted led the team with a 1-under-par 215 (73-70-72) tournament score, placing her tied for 11th place. Victoria Estrada tied for 56th in the tournament with a score of 11-over-par 227 (78-75-74). Caylyn Ponich shot a 15-over-par 231 (79-78-74) tying for 72nd.
Abbey Porter and Millie Terrion tied for 75th with four other individuals shooting a 16-over-par 232. Porter shot 76-76-80 throughout her three rounds and Terrion shooting 78-78-76 in her three rounds. Porter and Terrion completed the Wolverine’s five-person team.
Pati Uluave and Anna Lesa competed as individuals. Uluave shot a 23-over-par 239 (75-83-81) placing her tied for 88th and Lesa shot a 42-over-par 258 (86-78-94) placing her tied for 97th.
The University of Nevada, the host school won the team event shooting 25-under-par 839 (284-282-273) and had a individual in the top three scores with Victoria Gailey placing first at 9-under-par Anitra Khoth in second at 7-under-par and Leah John tied for third at 6-under-par.
The Clash at Boulder Creek was held at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada. The course is a par 72 and totals 6309 yards on the 18 hole course.
The Wolverines next tournament will take place on Feb. 13, 2022 in Washington, Utah at the Weber State/ Utah Tech invitational held at Green Springs Golf Course.
For a full schedule and more information visit gouvu.edu.