Women’s Golf concludes their fall season at The Clash at Boulder Creek

Leighton Shosted led the Wolverines with a score of one-under-par (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

Wolverines travel to Boulder City, Nevada for their final 36 holes of the season.

The Utah Valley Wolverines placed 14th in the 17-team pool in their last tournament of the fall season at The Clash at Boulder Creek. The team scored 36-over-par with a team total of 900.

Leighton Shosted led the team with a 1-under-par 215 (73-70-72) tournament score, placing her tied for 11th place. Victoria Estrada tied for 56th in the tournament with a score of 11-over-par 227 (78-75-74). Caylyn Ponich shot a 15-over-par 231 (79-78-74) tying for 72nd.

Abbey Porter and Millie Terrion tied for 75th with four other individuals shooting a 16-over-par 232. Porter shot 76-76-80 throughout her three rounds and Terrion shooting 78-78-76 in her three rounds. Porter and Terrion completed the Wolverine’s five-person team.

Pati Uluave and Anna Lesa competed as individuals. Uluave shot a 23-over-par 239 (75-83-81) placing her tied for 88th and Lesa shot a 42-over-par 258 (86-78-94) placing her tied for 97th.

The University of Nevada, the host school won the team event shooting 25-under-par 839 (284-282-273) and had a individual in the top three scores with Victoria Gailey placing first at 9-under-par Anitra Khoth in second at 7-under-par and Leah John tied for third at 6-under-par.

The Clash at Boulder Creek was held at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada. The course is a par 72 and totals 6309 yards on the 18 hole course.

The Wolverines next tournament will take place on Feb. 13, 2022 in Washington, Utah at the Weber State/ Utah Tech invitational held at Green Springs Golf Course.

For a full schedule and more information visit gouvu.edu.

