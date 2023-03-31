Women’s basketball season snapshot

Reading Time: 2 minutes After finishing the season 6-24, we look back at the biggest highlights from the women’s basketball team this year.

The Utah Valley Wolverines Women’s basketball team finished the season 6-24 overall and 3-15 in conference play. Jaeden Brown led the Wolverines in scoring, averaging 14.6 points per game along with a total of 31 blocks, despite being injured for half of the season. Shay Fano played a big part in scoring as well for the Wolverines with a total of 362 points scored on the year.

UVU started its season well, defeating Park University with a final score of 59-54. Shay Fano received player of the game in one of her most dominant performances as a Wolverine, scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Towards the end of the game with 1:17 seconds remaining, Fano knocked down a clutch 3 that put the Wolverines in front and iced the game. This set the tone for the rest of her Junior season as she averaged 12.2 points per game and also ended with a team-high of 37 three-pointers made.

The Wolverines had a tough stretch of games after their season opener, resulting in a seven-game losing streak. However, they were able to bounce back and win 3 straight games including a double-overtime win against Grand Canyon University.

Jaeden Brown, a freshman from Draper, UT, had an outstanding performance recording a double-double with 20 points and 20 rebounds in the win over GCU. It remained tight the entire game and Fano came up clutch in the fourth quarter as she knocked down two free throws to send it to overtime. UVU was able to finally pull away, taking a seven-point lead in double overtime, and ended up winning the game 65-63.

In the final game of the season, Kayla Anderson was honored for Senior night. Due to an injury in the third game of the season against UNLV, Anderson had to watch the majority of her senior season from the bench and was only able to play in a total of four games. It was a special night for her to be honored and although the Wolverines didn’t come out on top, she was still grateful for her time being a part of the team.

The Wolverines will look to improve for next season as the majority of their team will be returning to play, with leading scorer, Jaeden Brown, and leading rebounder, Shay Fano back in the lineup barring any transfer portal shakeups.

