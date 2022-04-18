Wolverines win series 2-1 over Dixie State?

Following a close 5-4 win on Thursday, April 16, Utah Valley played game two against Dixie State again on Friday, April 17. The Wolverines were looking for their first series win against the Trailblazers in the growing Old Hammer Rivalry. UVU and Dixie State are separated by three and half hours as this ever-growing rivalry resumes in Division 1 after many years of JUCO rivalry in both teams’ past.

Game two started with a wild play as Paul Vossen singled to left field. The ball was bobbled by the outfielder which allowed Vossen to continue his run all the way to third base as the throw from left soared over the catcher’s head sending Mick Madsen home to start the game 1-0 in favor of Utah Valley. Dixie State dominated the next four innings scoring four runs to give them a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.

Drew Sims crushed the ball down the left-field line for his first home run of the season to cut into the Trailblazers’ lead 2-4 in the bottom of the fifth. Kyle Coburn and Mitch Moralez followed Sims by both getting on base. With Coburn on third and Moralez on first, UVU executed a double steal which sent Coburn home to end the fifth inning digging into Dixie State’s lead 3-4. At the bottom of the sixth, Garrett Broussard scored on a sacrifice fly from Coburn. Drew Sims and Cole Jordon caught the Trailblazers off guard again with another double steal which sent Jordan home to give UVU the 5-4 lead. Hall and Moralez each scored to end the sixth 7-4.

With the bases loaded at the bottom of the seventh, Cole Jordan singled allowing Copper Hansen to touch home plate for an 8-4 lead. Coburn followed with a double sending two Wolverines home as well for his second and third RBIs of the game. Finally, Trey Cutchen also hit a ball to left-center for a 2 RBI double to swell UVU’s lead 12-4. Dixie State would answer with four runs but fell short 12-8 to end Friday’s game.

The Wolverines came into the final game of the series on Saturday with a 14-21 record for the season. The first inning saw three runs as Leavitt scored for the Trailblazers and Utah Valley’s Vossen and Cutchen touched home for a 2-1 lead. T Hollow crushed a homer to tie the game 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning. Vossen took advantage of a wild pitch and scored to give UVU the 3-2 lead. Dixie State turned the tide again in the fifth scoring two runs to take the 4-3 lead in the back and forth game. It would be quickly tied again, however, as Kyle Coburn went yard for another home run 4-4 at the bottom of the fifth. The Trailblazers turned up the heat as they took an 8-4 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth. Spencer Olsen started off for the Wolverines by crushing a moon shot to center field digging into the lead 5-8. However, Utah Valley was unable to rally and ended up losing 8-5.

UVU ends the weekend with a 2-1 series win over Dixie State and a 14-22 record. Kyle Coburn wins my player of the series for his performance batting 4-8 with four RBIs and one home run. The Wolverines’ next game will be Wednesday, April 20, against UC Riverside in Riverside, Calif.