Wolverines win it all in the 7s Tournament championship

The Utah Valley University women’s rugby club team took home the championship victory in the 7’s Tournament hosted at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana on Saturday, April 23. The championship came from a 12-7 decision against Rocky Mountain Rugby Women’s Collegiate Division 1 Western Conference rival the Montana State Bobcats’ “A” team.

The team started the tournament in pool play against the Bobcats’ “A” team, where the Wolverines lost 12-5. However, the Wolverines were able to bounce back against the Bobcats’ “B” team and take a 5-0 victory in game two of the pool play.

The third game was a runaway for the Wolverines as they took a 40-0 win over the University of Montana Grizzlies. The Wolverines then played in the finals where they got revenge on the Bobcats’ “A” team and came home with the championship.

“Girls got there revenge back from taking a ‘L’ in there first game in pool play,” commented first-year head coach Silakivaiuliagholo Kapetuau on his Instagram story after the conclusion of the tournament.

