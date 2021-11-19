Wolverines upset New Mexico State in WAC tournament 3-2

The Utah Valley volleyball team defeated New Mexico State 3-2 (22-25, 25-17, 24-26, 25-21, 15-12) in the quarterfinals of the WAC tournament. The Wolverines entered the tournament as the seventh seed and defeated NMSU, who was the second seed. The team moves to 14-12 on the season and will advance to the semifinals.

The first set was tightly contested as the teams knotted at 19. The Wolverines struggled to finish the set and fell behind, losing the set 25-22. The team was only able to get nine kills but still managed to keep it close.

The Wolverines were down 8-10 early in the second set but quickly responded with a 10-1 run to take the 18-11 lead. The remainder of the set was back and forth as the Wolverines were able to bounce back and take advantage of NMSU’s seven attack errors and win the second set 25-17.

The Wolverines fell behind 13-17 in the third set as NMSU controlled the momentum. UVU trailed 17-23 and went on a 6-0 run to tie the match 23-23. Both teams scored and tied at 24 taking extra points to win the match. The Wolverines were unable to complete the comeback as they fell 26-24.

The fourth set was again back and forth until both teams were tied 18-18. The Wolverines were then able to go on a 7-3 run to end the set as they edged out NMSU. The team won the fourth set 25-21, tying the match 2-2 and giving themselves a chance to win.

In the fifth and final set the Wolverines jumped out to a 12-9 lead causing NMSU to call a timeout. Despite the timeout the Wolverines were able to keep the momentum and win the set 15-12 and upset second seeded NMSU 3-2.

As a team the Wolverines had 57 kills, 60 digs, and 14 blocks. Junior outside hitter Tori Dorius finished the game with 14 kills and two blocks. Senior outside hitter Kazna Tanuvasa had 11 kills, seven digs, and 2 blocks. Sophomore setter Abbie Miller finished with 28 assists and 8 digs.

The Wolverines will play in the semifinals of the WAC tournament on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. MT. The game will be aired on ESPN+.