Wolverines sweep undefeated Broncos at home 3-0

#3 Heather Stainbrook celebrates after scoring her second goal of the match (Photo courtesy of UVU athletics)

The Utah Valley women’s soccer team ended Boise State’s undefeated season in convincing fashion with a 3-0 win at Clyde Field on Friday, Sept. 10.

The Wolverines came into the match looking to build momentum on the season after defeating a solid SJSU team on Monday, Sept. 6.

Sadie Brockbank and Heather Stainbrook lead the way for the Wolverines, with Stainbrook netting the opening goal in the eighth minute and Brockbank adding on to the Wolverine lead with goals in the 24th and 67th minute. UVU was in control for the majority of the match and after scoring their first goal never looked back.

Sophomore midfielder Stainbrook came out setting the tone from the start, scoring after being set up by redshirt senior teammate Amber Tripp. This was the first goal conceded on the season by a physical defensive Broncos squad.

In the 24th minute off of a thrown-in, Brockbank utilized a series of fakes to slide in a goal just barely edging the BSU defenders and squeezing it in the lower-left corner.

The Wolverines went into halftime with a commanding 2-0 lead yet they did not take the foot off of the gas pedal, staying aggressive on offense. Brockbank helped ice the game, netting her second goal of the match in the 60th minute. Sophomore defender Sydney Bushman managed to split the ball past two Bronco defenders setting up the cross from Julianna Carter that set up another shot from Brockbank, who netted in the lower-left corner yet again.

This was a very physical matchup and players were laying out all over the pitch. UVU racked up 11 fouls and the Broncos trailed not too far behind with nine. Surprisingly there was only one yellow card given out throughout the entire match, administered to BSU in the 60th minute.

The Wolverine’s aggressiveness on the offensive end helped to secure the win, getting off 13 shots as a team compared to the Broncos’ four. The Wolverines netted three of their five shots on goal, putting a high percentage of shots within the box into the back of the net. Defensively both goalkeepers had two saves but the Wolverines were able to capitalize on three of their chances, making the difference in the matchup.

Now riding a two-game winning streak, the Wolverines look to continue to build momentum on the season as they square off against Oklahoma at John Crain Field on Thursday, Sept. 16.

