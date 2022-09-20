Wolverines stay undefeated on the road, shut out Sam Houston 1-0

The Utah Valley women’s soccer team edged the Sam Houston State University Bearkats 1-0 on Sunday, Sep. 18, in Huntsville, Texas. Nicole Ray scored the game-winner in the second half to help propel the Wolverines past the Bearkats after a defensive battle on both sides.

After a shut-out first half, Nicole Ray scored the game-winning goal in the 74th minute to secure the victory for UVU. With the win, the Wolverines move up to 5-1-3 on the season and 2-0-2 on the road. The Wolverines are now third in the WAC standings behind in-state rivals Southern Utah University and Utah Tech University.

The Wolverines outshot the Bearkats 19 to 10 (15 to five in the second half), nine to four in shots on goal, and three to one in corner kicks. Four Wolverines took three or more shots. Wolverine goalkeepers Idalia Serrano and Leah Wolf split halves and combined for four saves while Bearkat goalkeeper Savannah Hall made eight saves despite allowing one goal.

Bearkat midfielder Kennedy Baquero almost scored within the first 50 seconds of the game after firing a shot at the left half of the goal but Serrano made the save. Wolverines Hannah Lee and Faith Webber responded with UVU’s first shots of the game in the 13th and 15th minutes, respectively, but missed each attempt.

SHSU forward Landri Townsend gave the Wolverines another scare in the 21st minute with a bullet towards the bottom center of the post but Serrano picked up another save. The Bearkats proceeded to take three more shots in the following eight minutes but were off-target in those shots as well.

The Wolverines came knocking on the door of the Bearkats in the 31st minute with Taylor Nelson missing a shot but Heather Stainbrook followed up with a shot towards the bottom left of the goal that was saved by Hall.

The rest of the half went uneventful.

The Wolverines started the next half more aggressively as defender Nicole Olanda took a direct shot on goal in the 47th but Hall made the save. Hannah Lee and Julianna Carter both followed with great looks towards the bottom right half of the goal in the subsequent minutes but Hall saved both attempts.

The Wolverines continued taking shots and shots on goal; however, Hall stood her ground for the Bearkats, saving attempts by Megan Sullivan, Staibrook, and Webber.

Following a save by Wolf for the Wolverines, Ray drilled in a goal for UVU in the 74th minute to take a 1-0 lead.

Townsend tried to score the equalizer for the Bearkats in the 81st minute with a shot towards the bottom right corner but Wolf made another key save for the Wolverines. The Wolverines would then put their gas on the pedal by taking three more shots and close out the game without any further aggression from the Bearkats.

In their next match, the Wolverines will conclude their three-game road trip against the Portland University Pilots, who are 5-0-4 on the season and second in the West Coast Conference, on Saturday, Sep. 24, at Merlo Field At The Clive Charles Soccer Complex in Portland, Oregon. The match will kick off at 8 p.m. and can be streamed through the WCC Network.

Writer Sophomore at UVU. Writer for the UVU review, statistician for UVU ESPN+, and play-by-play commentator for UVU Men’s Lacrosse.