Wolverines shut out Colorado College 2-0 in home debut

The Wolverines begin their home campaign at Clyde Field with a 2-0 victory and move to 1-0-1 on the season.

The Utah Valley University women’s soccer team pitched a 2-0 shutout against the Colorado College Tigers on Monday, Aug. 22, at Clyde Field in Orem, Utah. With Heather Stainbrook, Faith Webber, and Nicole Ray leading the way, strong defensive play and two second-half goals propelled the Wolverines past the Tigers to victory.

The Wolverines now move to a record of 1-0-1 on the season and are in fourth place in the WAC standings.

“I thought we kept possession well,” said Head Coach, Chris Lemay. “I don’t think we were as potent as we like to be in the attacking third. I wanted the tempo to be a little bit higher. But with that being said, I thought it got better in the second half a little bit and I thought we scored two really good goals, and we got a shut-out win against a good team.”

The Wolverines got off to an aggressive start, firing four shots and one corner within the first six minutes. Forcing three saves early for Tigers’ keeper Ally Wakeman.

The Tigers almost scored in the 19th minute, but the goal was called back after an offsides call. Tigers’ defender Emily Hitt attempted to score again in the 26th minute, but UCLA transfer goalkeeper Idalia Serrano made the save for the Wolverines.



A few minutes later, UVU forward Jocelyn Bybee attacked the bottom right corner of the Tigers’ goal, but Wakeman made the save again. Midfielder Tessa Thornton took a direct shot up the middle in the 43rd; however, Wakeman made yet another save to keep the game scoreless.

The Wolverines finished the half outshooting the Tigers nine to three and having one corner to none. However, Wakeman blanketed the Wolverines with five saves.

UVU kept applying the pressure in the second frame with midfielder Nicole Ray trying to find the bottom left corner in the 46th; however, Wakeman made her sixth save. Eventually, the Wolverines broke through, as fellow midfielder Heather Stainbrook ricocheted the ball off the post into the net to put UVU up 1-0 in the 50th.

With no answer from the Tigers, Wolverine forward Faith Webber drilled in another goal following a set-piece situation by Ray in the 57th to give UVU a 2-0 edge.

The closest the Tigers got to answering was a shot by Kaelin Enga in the 74th trying to sneak the ball into the bottom left corner; however, Serrano made the stop.

The Wolverines closed out the game with three more direct shots on goal, all of which were saved by Wakeman. The Wolverine defense continued to assert itself and prevented the Tigers from scoring the rest of the match.

The Wolverines are now 1-1-1 all-time against the Tigers.

Despite a nine-save performance by Tigers’ goalkeeper, Ally Wakeman, the Wolverines dominated offensively. Outscoring the Tigers two to zero, outshooting the Tigers 17 to four, and taking four corners to the Tigers’ one. Penalties were an issue for the Wolverines, who were called offsides 10 times in the contest.

The Wolverines will remain home to take on the University of Central Florida Knights on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Clyde Field in Orem, Utah. The match will kick off at 5 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Writer Sophomore at UVU. Writer for the UVU review, statistician for UVU ESPN+, and play-by-play commentator for UVU Men’s Lacrosse.