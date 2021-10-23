Wolverines shut out Chicago State with five second-half goals

The first ever men’s soccer matchup between the Utah Valley Wolverines and the Chicago State Cougars ended in a blowout as the Wolverines pitched a 5-0 shutout. UVU scored all five goals in the second half and claimed their second straight win. The Wolverines now move to 7-3-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

UVU started out the game aggressively, shooting five shots (three shots on goal) and two corners within the first fifteen minutes of the game. CSU goalkeeper Joe Bowles asserted his presence on the defensive end as he had three saves racked up in the first fifteen minutes.

Forward Aaron Nixon led the way for the Wolverines in the first half with three shots (three shots on goal), while Diego Castillo, Evans Armah, Alejandro Silva, and Mateo Palomino all had one shot in the first half, giving UVU seven shots overall and four shots on goal. CSU did not take a single shot in the first half and only had one corner kick in the late 33rd minute as UVU kept possession of the ball on their side of the field for the majority of the half.

UVU entered halftime on an aggressive note by taking a corner kick in the 42nd minute and then a quick shot on goal in the 43rd minute, going over the top right of the goal post to cap the last big play of the half.

The Wolverines started the second half strong with two corner kicks within eighteen seconds and a good shot on goal eleven seconds later by Armah towards the bottom center, only to be stopped after by a diving save by Joe Bowles. In the 55th minute Aaron Nixon was finally able to find the back of the net for the Wolverines’ first goal of the match with an assist by Jojea Kwizera.

Then in the 61st minute, CSU midfielder Cal-Wayne Allen drew a yellow card and Aaron Nixon was once again able to score after a pass from Jojea Kwizera in the box, allowing UVU to take a 2-0 lead. A few minutes later, CSU defender Rashawn Kellman received the second yellow card of the game and the sixth CSU foul in just over eight minutes.

UVU kept their starters in until the 63rd minute when they began utilizing some of their reserves.

In the 74th minute, Castillo scored his first goal of the game after Armah was able to find him open for the shot, allowing the Wolverines to jump to a 3-0 lead. Just a few minutes later, Castillo was able to drive the ball down the field and find James Pena who nailed the ball in for the Wolverines’ fourth goal.

The Cougars ended the game with three fouls in the last twelve minutes (including another yellow card call on midfielder Gaye Diadie) and surrendered a goal in the 88th minute to junior defender Cameron Weston with an assist by Zach Maas.

UVU outshot the Cougars 14-1, with 10 shots on goal and took six corners compared to CSU’s two.

UVU remains undefeated on the road with a record of 5-0-2 and will take on conference rival Houston Baptist on Sunday, Oct. 24 in Houston, Texas. The match will kick off at 12 p.m. MT and will be streamed on the WAC Digital Network.