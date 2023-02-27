Wolverines rout San Diego 4-1, finish 2-2 at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

The Wolverines had a strong finish to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic as they finish with a 4-1 win over the San Diego Toreros. UVU also picked up its second-straight win.

The Utah Valley University women’s softball team (5-9) had a dominant 4-1 win over the University of San Diego Toreros (3-14) on Sunday afternoon in their final game at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.

After a scoreless start to the game, the Wolverines scored three runs in the third inning to take an early 3-0 lead. The Toreros got on the board in the fifth inning to make the score 3-1; however, the Wolverines were able to respond with another run in the bottom frame to go up 4-1. UVU would then hold on to win the game 4-1.

The Wolverines had no shortage of hitting as they batted at a .308 hitting percentage off eight hits. UVU also had all four of their runs batted in.

Freshman Taylor Wooten, Angelique Mann, and Victoria Vasquez led the way for the Wolverines with two hits each. Wooten accounted for three RBIs and Mann scored two of the Wolverines’ runs. Libbie Hawker had one hit, one RBI, and one run scored, and Britney Moreno added another hit and run scored.

Wolverine pitcher Brooke Saili (4-2) picked up the win for the Wolverines and had an outstanding performance on the mound. Saili only allowed two hits, one unearned run, and two walks in all seven innings while striking out four Toreros and forcing 11 flyouts and five groundouts through 101 pitches.

The Toreros threatened immediately in the top of the first inning as USD had two runners in scoring position with only one out. However, Saili was able to get out of trouble with a strikeout and a quick groundout to close out the frame.

After a few quick one-two-three-out innings by both teams, Moreno was able to hit a leadoff bunt to become the Wolverines’ first baserunner of the day. A few at-bats later, Mann was able to reach base with an infield single.

Hawker immediately followed with a blast down the infield line that scored Moreno to give UVU a 1-0 lead early and put Mann and herself in scoring position after the throw. Wooten subsequently doubled down the infield line to score Mann and Hawker to give the Wolverines a 3-0 advantage.

The Toreros attempted to respond in the top of the fourth inning by getting a few runners on base with two outs but Saili forced a groundout to finish the inning and strand the runners.

However, USD was able to respond in the top of the fifth with two runners in scoring position and only one out. Mikayln Emanueli then forced a sacrifice bunt into play which scored Joecellia Roberts to cut the Wolverines’ lead down to 3-1.

The Wolverines were able to respond immediately in the bottom of the fifth as Mann reached first base after a leadoff single. Mann was then able to advance to second base following a sacrifice groundout by Hawker. Wooten then lined a single to centerfield to bring Mann home amd extend UVU’s lead out to 4-1.

The rest of the game would go scoreless as the Wolverines claimed the 4-1 victory over the Toreros and their second-straigth win.

The win also puts the Wolverines within one game in the all-time series between UVU and USD as the Toreros lead 5-4.

The Wolverines also conclude the Marry Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 2-2 record. Their matchup against the No. 19 Texas A&M University Aggies was ruled a “no contest” last night due to the rain.

UVU next travels to St. George, Utah to compete in the five-game Trailblazer Tournament next weekend. The Wolverines will open the tournament with a doubleheader against the Oregon State Universty Beavers (7-8) and Portland State University Vikings (4-10) on Friday.

The game against OSU will commence at 10 a.m. MT at Karl Brooks Field and the game against PSU will follow right after at 1:30 p.m. MT. Be sure to tune into the UVUReview.com for updates on both of those games.

