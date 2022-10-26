Wolverines remain hot with sixth-straight win in 3-1 victory over SUU

The Utah Valley University women’s volleyball team now moves to 5-3 on the road after their win on Saturday.

The Utah Valley University women’s volleyball team (13-7, 7-1 conference) routed the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds (5-13, 4-5) 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15) on Saturday at the America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah.

The win marks the Wolverines’ sixth-straight win and fifth-straight Western Athletic Conference win. The Wolverines remain in second place in the WAC standings, sitting behind the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (17-4, 6-0).

Tori Dorius led way for the Wolverines with 15 kills, Kalea Kennedy followed with 12 kills, and Kazna Tanuvasa had 10 kills. Tanuvasa also led the team in digs with 11. Makayla Broadbent posted four blocks and Avery Shewell had three with 10 digs. Abbie Miller led the team in assists with 25 while also getting a service ace. Natalie Palmer led the team in service aces with two while having 20 assists.

The first set began with a Wolverine 5-1 run; however, the Thunderbirds would use three mini runs to tie the game 8-8. The Wolverines eventually created separation again to go up 14-11 but the Thunderbirds were able to take the lead after a 5-0 run, making the score 16-14.

The Wolverines answered with a 5-1 run to retake the lead 19-17. SUU battled their way back to tie the game 20-20. However, the Wolverines would end the set on a 5-2 run, making the final score 25-22 and taking a 1-0 match lead.

The second set began in a 9-5 favor for the Wolverines after they used a balanced attack against the Thunderbirds. SUU responded with a 9-2 run to take the lead 14-11.

Dorius made things close again with back-to-back kills to cut the deficit 14-13. However, the Thunderbirds went on another big 7-3 run to go up 21-16.

The Wolverines battled back with a 6-3 run to make the score 22-24 but then the Thunderbirds scored the set-winning kill to win 25-22 and even the match 1-1.

The third set began with a 6-2 run by UVU. The Thunderbirds once again responded with a 5-2 run to even the score 7-7. The Wolverines answered with a commanding 9-2 run to take a 16-9 lead.

Both teams then began to exchange points until the score was 21-14 where the Thunderbirds would use a 4-0 run to get back into the game 21-18. However, the Wolverines used a 4-2 run to finish the set with a 25-20 win and take a 2-1 match lead.

The Wolverines got off to another great start in the fourth set with a 6-3 lead early. The Thunderbirds again responded with a 5-0 run to take the lead 8-6.

UVU, led by Shewell and Kennedy with two kills apiece, then erupted for an 11-0 run to take a 17-8 lead. SUU tried to battle their way back with a 5-2 run to make the score 19-13 but the Wolverines finished the set strong with a 6-2 run to win the set 25-15 and ultimately win the match 3-1.

The Wolverines are now 5-3 on the road.

The Wolverines will next compete against the Tarleton State Texans (11-13, 3-6) on Thursday at 5 p.m. MT at the Wisdom Volleyball Gym in Stephenville, Texas. The match can be streamed through ESPN+.

